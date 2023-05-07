Inps properties of all types at auction, rock-bottom costs: how to participate

The properties owned by INPS have all been put up for auction. The costs are very low, so you will need to take advantage of them

Periodically it happens that the properties owned by INPS are put up for auction. Since this is a very accessible sales formula in itself, the initial prices are usually low and within the reach of (almost) anyone. However, there are special requirements to access them, and complying with all of them will be mandatory to be part of the auction in question. So here are all the indications to be able to try to grab one of these properties.

The body in question, as mentioned above, has various properties at its complete disposal. We talk about apartments usually, but also of offices oh you business premises. In short, real estate falls into the most disparate categories. This significantly increases the interested target, causing many people to participate in the auctions held by INPS. With often different interests and ambitions. The trend of auction houses has only recently taken hold, attracting a mass of buyers never seen before.

It is actually a real one trending phenomenon, which in a very short time has gained the attention of many people attracted by an investment in the real estate sector. The purchase is approved by a judge, not a broker deed like when you usually buy a house. Being an auction with various participants, often in large numbers, the starting prices are lower than the market. So very low. If this were not the case, there would be less interest, and therefore much less appeal.

The entry barrier to these auctions is also very low. Usually a base is set, which can start from a few thousand euros for a single apartment. Well, this is by no means a constraint. You can indeed get to offer up to 20% less of the tax base price. A huge plus for those who want to save as much as possible.

Auction houses: how to participate?

To participate in the auction called by INPS, you will need to go to the site of Idealistic, a reference point in the real estate market that divulges a flood of useful and sometimes indispensable information. Including a map of all the properties that the National Social Security Institute will be auctioning shortly thereafter. Clearly the auctions are present in turnout where the market is more flourishing.

In this regard, you can find interesting deals in Bergamo, Cremona, Treviso, Padua, Vicenza and many other cities. The methods of the auction are the most traditional there can be. Who will be able to make the highest offer, thus net of bids from others, will be awarded the property in question. The date is imminent. One of the most important, if not the most important ever, will take place from 9 to 26 May 2023. There will be three sessions, to allow all interested parties to take part in the initiative.