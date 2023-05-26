Insel Poel: Baltic Sea vacation without hectic | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 05/23/2023 4:59 p.m Tranquil places and long sandy beaches, a lot of peace and a largely intact animal and plant world – these are the characteristics of the approximately 37 square kilometer large Baltic Sea island of Poel.

Poel is a good ten kilometers north of the Hanseatic city of Wismar in the Baltic Sea. Since the island is flat and not very big, it is easy to explore by bike. The signposted “Lighthouse Trail” circular route is 23 kilometers long and often offers an unobstructed view of the water. There are also various shorter tours. For riders, the island also offers the possibility of horseback riding on the beach.

Center of the island: Kirchdorf

The main town and geographical center of Poel is Kirchdorf. Around half of the nearly 3,000 islanders live there. At the port is Poel’s landmark, the brick island church in the Romanesque-Gothic style. Its 47 meter high tower can be seen from afar. Remains of the castle wall can be seen not far from the church. They were part of the fortifications that once surrounded the castle of Mecklenburg Duke Johann Albrecht II. The plant was Thirty Years’ War Destroyed. A model shows what she looked like Island museum in the former village school of Kirchdorf. The exhibition also documents the history of Poel as well as the traditions and way of life of the residents.

The Kirchsee stretches south of Kirchdorf, the starting point for many sailors towards the Baltic Sea. Fishing enthusiasts can go to the Baltic Sea with a cutter. The Kirchsee is – contrary to what the name suggests – not a lake, but a part of the Wismar Bay. Tourists can also navigate the Kirchsee without a sailing or boat license. Motor boats are available for hire, after a short briefing you can set off. The banks of the Kirchsee, which is about three kilometers long, offer a lot of variety with cliffs and flat sandy beaches.

Tranquil seaside resorts





The three bathing resorts of Timmendorf-Strand, Schwarzer Busch and Gollwitz are located on the west and north coast of Poel. They all offer beautiful sandy beaches that drop very gently into the Baltic Sea, especially in Gollwitz. Schwarzer Busch has a new promenade and a spa building from the 1920s. A small memorial nearby commemorates the thousands of victims of the sinking of the “Cap Arcona” shortly before the end of the Second World War. Overall, the beach towns are tranquil: there is neither through traffic nor large hotels.

Visitor Center Timmendorf





Timmendorf is one of the most popular destinations on the island and has developed into a tourist center. In addition to the well-kept bathing beach, the town offers a small lighthouse, a pier and a pretty harbor mile, where you can stroll comfortably, especially in the evening. A perfect place to watch the sunset too. Water sports enthusiasts come to Timmendorf to surf, kite or water ski. The island’s second port is right next to the lighthouse. Fishing boats, sports boats and yachts anchor there. The port is also the starting point for excursions and fishing trips.

Detour to the bird paradise of Langenwerder

Parts of the island are under nature protection, for example the Fauer See/Rustwerder area in the southwest. The salt marshes there are an ideal habitat for rare animals and plants. The small island of Langenwerder in the north of Poel was declared a sanctuary for seabirds as early as 1910 and is not accessible. But bird lovers can visit Langenwerder outside of the breeding season as part of a explore ornithological guided tours in small groups. Information boards on the Gollwitzer Ufer show which animals live in Langenwerder and when the next tours begin. Many birds can already be observed from there, because the island is within sight.

Camping right on the Baltic Sea

There are no huge hotel complexes on the island. Instead, visitors have a choice of vacation rentals, thatched cottages, and guesthouses. A classic on Poel is a camping holiday. The Leuchtturm campsite in Timmendorf is one of the cheapest options for spending the night on Poel. The site offers several hundred places for caravans, mobile homes and tents and has direct access to the beach.

On the trail of giants and witches across the island

Numerous legends surround the island. This is how giants are said to have created them and inhabited them in ancient times. Drawings of the legendary figures hang in the island museum. One Legendary route leads to many places where fairytale stories are said to have taken place. They are easy to explore by bike or on foot. More information on this is available from the Spa administration in Kirchdorf.

getting there

Poel is connected to the mainland via a dam in the south-east, making arrival by car uncomplicated: drivers take the A 20 to Wismar and continue via the A 14 and B 105 to the L 121 on the dam. Those arriving by train can take the bus from Wismar to Poel.

Map: Sights worth seeing on the island of Poel

