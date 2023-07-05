Inter, Ausilio: “Onana? Insufficient offers. I spy on the players’ wives on Instagram”

The Nerazzurri manager: “Conversations with Chelsea for Lukaku have never stopped. He knows very well that we would like to bring him back to us”. Then a joke on social media: “I don’t have an official Instagram account, but I created one for the wife of a footballer who was giving me so many problems”

Piero Ausilio smiles. The Inter director can only be satisfied with this market launch and on the sidelines of the event “Sport and Music in the era of performance. Is talent alone enough?” at the Milan Triennale, he took stock of many negotiations – past, present and future – of the Nerazzurri club.

We start with the man of the day, Davide Frattesi: “When a club hires a player, the others say they weren’t interested in him, in reality many followed him, it wasn’t just a matter of one or two teams. He’s a strong player who he has grown a lot, he is a national team, he has attracted the attention of many Italian clubs. We worked on it and the boy gave a hand because he perhaps saw Inter as the most convincing project. We were happy to close this operation.”

Today also the renewals of Calhanoglu and Bastoni: “They were things we had been preparing for some time. The official announcement has finally arrived and we are happy because we want to build Inter’s present and future on them. last seasons”.

Chapter Lukaku, are we in the decisive week? “I’m not talking about times but about ideas. Lukaku is an important idea, from the whole sporting area, but he’s a Chelsea player. Dialogues with the English club have never stopped. We know they don’t loan him out for the second year, let’s evaluate if we can take him on a permanent basis. He knows very well that we would like to bring him back to Inter and we will try to find a solution.”

Onana could be outgoing: “He’s the goalkeeper for Inter and with strong players we’d like to continue. If offers arrive, we’ll listen to them. To date, they haven’t arrived or at least none of them meet our expectations. Onana’s speech ends here, there’s no they are dates, deadlines, nor the desire to deprive oneself of anyone”.

The sports director then makes a revelation, eliciting more than a smile: “I don’t have an official Instagram account, I created one to check my wives because someone has created problems for me. You can understand many things from wives and girlfriends, including personalities of the footballer. Then I also follow players, even from other teams. But I created it for the wife of a footballer who was giving me a lot of problems”.

July 5, 2023 (change July 5, 2023 | 23:22)

