Digital and cybersecurity: 1 billion euros for freelancers

Support subsidized credit for i freelancersmaking available 1 billion euros to support them with financing products and dedicated servicesencouraging investments intended for the expansion of the professional activity, to digitization and resource training. Are the purposes of the new agreement that Intesa Sanpaolo has tightened with Adeppthe association of private pension funds, for the benefit of the 1.6 million professionals belonging to the 18 member funds.

Intesa Sanpaolo will provide Bank services dedicated to the category to facilitate the management of receipts and payments, even on the move and in contactless modeas well as protection proposals to protect the office activity, safeguard assets and guarantee business continuity and to deal with any cyber attacks with emergency services and coverage for damages.

In addition, there are offers to facilitated conditions for neo-professionals (with a VAT number open for less than 12 months) and new customers (with a VAT number open for more than 12 months), together with dedicated lines of financing to those who intend to start or grow their business but have difficulty accessing credit and subsidized finance solutions such as “Resto al Sud/Resto Qui” which supports the creation of new entrepreneurial and freelance activities in Southern Italy, in the areas affected by the 2016-2017 earthquake and in the smaller lagoon and lake islands of central-northern Italy.

The establishment of a special section of the guarantee fund is envisaged

Finally, the agreement also allows for the definition of dedicated agreements between the bank and individual associated banks, to meet the specific needs of each individual category of professionals.

In this context, the initiative of some banks adhering to is particularly valued Adepp (currently 7), which they have made available resources to set up a new special section of the guarantee fundwith the aim of guaranteeing the issue of guarantees with 80% coverage for the benefit of the professionals belonging to these funds.

A project that generates value for the community

“This agreement renews the constant action of our group in support of the various categories of professionals, a consistent and strategic share in the Italian economy. Thanks to Adepp and the associated pension funds, starting today, together with Intesa Sanpaolo1.6 million professional workers will be accompanied in their financial choices – he comments Stefano Barrese, head of the Banca dei Territori division of Intesa Sanpaolo –. A partnership, unique in Italy, which can also count on the advantages of using the new special section of the guarantee fund for SMEs, with formulas and resources that facilitate access to credit for those who invest in their professional activity, helping to generate value for the community”.

“Professional work is increasingly at the center of our welfare policies which aim at early entry into the labor market, supporting the member both in dealing with possible career discontinuity and the consequent drop in income and in the challenges dictated by the changes taking place – he adds Alberto Oliveti, president of Adepp -. And to do this we must give the freelancer the possibility of accessing the credit necessary to expand or strengthen his professional activity. Joining the guarantee fund is in line with our mission. We have always said that our investments should mainly have an impact on work and the professional area and this project goes in that direction. Today we have taken another step forward thanks to the collaboration agreement signed with Intesa Sanpaolowhich will make available to members of the social security funds adhering to Adepp a ceiling of 1 billion euro. The association that I preside over has the task of communicating and disseminating the opportunity offered, the products and services dedicated to them”.

