AT1: Spanish bank Abanca buys back and replaces bonds

Spanish lender Abanca Corporación Bancaria has engaged other banks to consider selling an additional tier 1 bond, while offering to buy back older debt.
The move is part of a context in which more and more banks are repurchasing AT1 bonds early (subordinated bonds convertible into shares), rather than waiting for their natural maturity. This helps build investor confidence by demonstrating predictable risk management.
