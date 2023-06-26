“Inter moved first, on Milan…”

The Editorial Board Monday 26 June 2023, 1.29pm

The race for the card continues Frattesi by the big names in Italian football, with Inter attempting the assault. But at the window there are also Milan, Juventus and Rome. Sassuolo’s request is quite clear: 40 million euros.

Carnevali: “Transfer in a short time”

It was to underline it Giovanni Carnivalimanaging director of the neroverde club in “Politics in football“: “The 40 million are always valid, this is our request. At the same time we are interested in evaluating the young people we are treating. But as any negotiation is discussed, there is no absolute value. The goal is also to close quickly, both for us and for the player himself, an extraordinary boy with whom there is an important bond. If we can give him a hand, I’ll gladly do it. His will is to go to a top club and that’s what we’d like to do, closing the deal before retiring. We would like to make this transfer in the first 10 days of July if possible, but the conditions that we deem right must exist”.

Carnevali: “Inter moved earlier, never heard of Milan”

The manager of the neroverde club also spoke about the teams interested in the midfielder: “Inter is the club that moved first, but is making its own assessments. Obviously there is no shortage of opportunities on the table. Personally I have never met Milanbut if other teams were to arrive we would be ready to listen to their proposals. However, I believe that whoever arrives first has a better chance of closing the deal“.

“Allegri’s rejection of Saudi Arabia? I’m on his side”

Carnivals he finally expressed his opinion on the choice of Massimiliano Allegri Of to refuse the rich proposal coming fromSaudi Arabia: “Personally I’m on his side. Money counts up to a certain point, then you need desire and ambition to do what one feels like, without conditioning from the economic side. I am concerned about what is happening. As a football lover of the past it’s a disappointment, you always need respect for the fans. Football is increasingly becoming a businessbut in an exaggerated way. And, as in all things, when you overdo it there is a risk of doing damage“.

