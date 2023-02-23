Inter-Porto: 1-0
At San Siro, Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri made it to the Champions League round of 16 by beating the Portuguese: the Belgian striker’s goal was decisive. quite balanced game even tense especially in the first half when Onana and Dzeko were the protagonists of a dispute.
Drunk: 7
Instinctive save and position on Grujic’s safe shot. It repeats itself on Zaidu. A wall.
Skriniar: 6.5
Holds well, without fear if you need to go hard.
Unripe: 6.5
Authoritarian, clean in every intervention. A certainty.
Sticks: 6.5
Careful behind, only a miracle from Diogo Costa denied him a header
Darmian: 6.5
A sliding closure that brings down the San Siro. Precious.
Stretcher: 7
Start at a small trot, almost sluggish. In the second half he returns electric. His was the cross from which Lukaku’s goal was born.
Calhanoglu: 6,5
He draws the field with precise and fast launches, he slams into coverage. He extinguishes the Onana-Dzeko controversy as a leader.
Mkhitaryan: 6
Suffocated by the physicality of the opponents. He grows in the second half, comes out exhausted.
Dimarco: 6
Conceicao fears him, and forces Joao Mario to wait for him downstairs. Defused.
Dzeko: 5
Quarrel with Onana, he snorts nervously. He never bothers the Porto central players
Lautaro: 5.5
He wants to rock the world, due to his too much enthusiasm he is strangely inaccurate.
Luke: 7.5
On a magical night he disguises himself as a superhero and changes the European destiny of Inter. And maybe his too.
Gosens: 6.5
Enter with the right attitude.
Inzaghi: 7
Bravo in understanding Dzeko’s difficulties and in inserting Lukaku early. In these matches he is never wrong.
Porto: Diogo Costa instinctively
7 Diogo Costa He has good footing, his teammates know it and they lean on him a lot when dribbling. Instinctive save and position on Bastoni, innocent of the goal conceded.
6 Joao Mario He has the task of limiting Dimarco, he carries it out as a good student with diligence.
5 Pepe Helmet on his head and mean face, he contains Dzeko but loses the decisive duel with Lukaku.
6 MarcanoHe suffers from Lautaro’s speed, he holds up with skill.
5,5 ZayduFullback with license to offend. Less secure when it comes to defending.
6 GrujicIt could change the history of the match, but on Taremi’s back-heel assist, Onana shoots badly and hits the target. He is over six feet tall yet never self-conscious.
4,5 otavioLow gears, in reserve. Expelled for a naive foul on Calhanoglu, he condemns him to a suffering ending.
5,5 UribeIt grinds kilometers, but never finds a real spark.
5 pepe He talks to everyone, gets crushed by the Inter defense. Evanescent.
6 Galen He’s low on petrol, but as long as he holds up he’s among the most dangerous.
5,5 TaremLucid as a finisher, less so as a centre-forward: he wastes a couple of good opportunities on the counterattack.
5,5 evanilson Try to exploit the big physique: mission failed.
6 conceptionPorto are a tough team, difficult to bring down. He prepares the game well, he can’t make an impact with the changes.