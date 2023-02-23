Inter-Porto: 1-0 At San Siro, Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri made it to the Champions League round of 16 by beating the Portuguese: the Belgian striker’s goal was decisive. quite balanced game even tense especially in the first half when Onana and Dzeko were the protagonists of a dispute.

Drunk: 7 Instinctive save and position on Grujic’s safe shot. It repeats itself on Zaidu. A wall.

Skriniar: 6.5 Holds well, without fear if you need to go hard.

Unripe: 6.5 Authoritarian, clean in every intervention. A certainty.

Sticks: 6.5 Careful behind, only a miracle from Diogo Costa denied him a header

Darmian: 6.5 A sliding closure that brings down the San Siro. Precious.

Stretcher: 7 Start at a small trot, almost sluggish. In the second half he returns electric. His was the cross from which Lukaku’s goal was born.

Calhanoglu: 6,5 He draws the field with precise and fast launches, he slams into coverage. He extinguishes the Onana-Dzeko controversy as a leader.

Mkhitaryan: 6 Suffocated by the physicality of the opponents. He grows in the second half, comes out exhausted.

Dimarco: 6 Conceicao fears him, and forces Joao Mario to wait for him downstairs. Defused.

Dzeko: 5 Quarrel with Onana, he snorts nervously. He never bothers the Porto central players

Lautaro: 5.5 He wants to rock the world, due to his too much enthusiasm he is strangely inaccurate.

Luke: 7.5 On a magical night he disguises himself as a superhero and changes the European destiny of Inter. And maybe his too.

Gosens: 6.5 Enter with the right attitude.

Inzaghi: 7 Bravo in understanding Dzeko’s difficulties and in inserting Lukaku early. In these matches he is never wrong.