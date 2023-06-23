Inter, Thuram said yes! Beat the competition from Milan who goes to Morata

Overtaking of the nerazzurri on the “cousins” after the insertion of the Devil on Frattesi and Lukaku. The son of art, released on 30 June, said yes to Zhang’s club: he will earn 6 million a year. The Rossoneri on the Spaniard leaving Atletico Madrid

Shall we light it? We light it, Marcus Thuram actually lit it. The striker chose Inter, the first derby of this transfer market was won by Zhang’s club with a blitz worthy of an action movie. A spy story, which now sees the Nerazzurri with their arms raised at the finish line. Thuram is an Inter player. He will officially be at the beginning of next week, when he lands in Milan for medical visits and the subsequent signing on the contract until 2028. Milan is thus displaced. Thuram was the first target to reinforce Stefano Pioli’s attack, the first player sought in the hours immediately following Maldini’s farewell. And now the Rossoneri will be forced to look for an alternative, net of the Lukaku speech we talk about on another page.

Inter’s coup materialized within 48 hours, thanks to the direction of the CEO. Beppe Marotta and the precious work of sporting director Piero Ausilio. On Thursday it was the contacts re-established with Thuram’s entourage and an offer formulated to the player for a five-year contract worth 6 million euros net per year. Non-random number: it was the salary – net of bonuses – that Edin Dzeko received last season. But the Frenchman will cost less to Inter than the Bosnian: thanks to the Growth Decree, Thuram will weigh in the Nerazzurri’s coffers for around 8 million euros gross. Thuram’s positive response arrived yesterday, but his optimism was already growing in the night between Thursday and Friday. More than anything else, it was also the day to discuss the details of a very complex contract, with various bonuses and evidently commissions to pay, all the more so for an expiring player like Marcus.

Thuram arrives at Inter two years late. The deal with Borussia Moenchengladbach was practically defined in 2021, just in the days following Lukaku’s farewell. Then the striker’s broken knee forced Inter to divert attention to Correa. This is the right time, the contract is about to expire. Thuram said yes: he was convinced not only from the economic aspect – Milan offered a little less, 5-5.5 million per season – also from the tactical aspect, because he considers the 3-5-2 formation to be cut perfectly for its characteristics. Inter had the need to place a shot in a department where the only certainty was Lautaro. Now in theory the starting couple is done, net of what will happen with Lukaku and the post Correa, for which an accommodation will have to be found. But now we can think more calmly about the next moves: that’s why the satisfaction of the Nerazzurri managers was maximum yesterday evening.

It’s always derby, then. Because the five already played on the field in the season that just ended weren’t enough. Inter and Milan are destined to battle on practically any goal, as can also be understood from the situations between Frattesi and Lukaku. The reactivity shown by Inter in the operation is applause. Contacts with the Frenchman had already been established during the World Cup, there had been a timid attempt to bring him to Miano as early as January. January which had also been the month in which Milan had begun to move their pawns. In the Rossoneri Thuram would have found Giroud again, for an attack that Pioli – who had already spoken to the Frenchman – imagined exceptional with Leao. Inter made the pass on the last corner: that was enough to exult and take the player home. Now the next move is up to Milan. Who has to look around on the offensive front. There is the Lukaku option more alive than ever. But Cardinale’s club already yesterday evening, once informed by Thuram of its decision, inquired about the situation of Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard is leaving Atletico Madrid. He is also being courted by Arabia, specifically by Al Hilal himself who is chasing Lukaku, but would prefer to stay in Europe. It’s a situation to monitor, the first side effect of Inter’s blitz on Thuram. As a child Marcus had Ronaldo the Phenomenon as an idol: «My father (Lilian, former defender of Parma and Juventus, ed) was terrified when he had to face him». Who knows if he will be able to inspire half of that same fear in the defenders. Certainly if Inter wishes it. And at this point, Milan fears him.

