“Intervention left behind, recovery soon”

The effects of last May’s flood are still being felt at the “Decio Raggi” primary school in Roncadello, as the gymnasium floor remains unusable due to water and mud damage. Despite inspections by municipal technicians, no clear timeline for restoration has been provided.

During a question time proposed by the Democratic Party in the city council, concerns were raised about the prolonged closure of the gym and the impact on physical education activities for the students. Budget councilor Vittorio Cicognani acknowledged the delay in the restoration process, attributing it to difficulties despite the relatively simple nature of the intervention.

In response to the concerns raised, Cicognani announced a budget change that allocates an additional 200 thousand euros for the maintenance of sports complexes. He assured that restoration work on the gym will begin as soon as possible.

The prolonged closure of the gymnasium has forced students to carry out physical education activities outdoors when weather permits. The delay in restoration has posed a significant inconvenience to the school and its students, but the allocation of additional funds signifies a step in the right direction for resolving the issue.

