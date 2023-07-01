Interview with Dorothea Wierer: Exploring Sports and Adventure in South Tyrol

Title: Professional Biathlete Dorothea Wierer Shares Her Passion for Sports and South Tyrol

Published: July 1, 2023 | 7:43 pm

Dorothea Wierer, the renowned biathlete, recently took some time off from her rigorous training schedule to relax and indulge in her favorite sports activities in her hometown of South Tyrol. Despite the off-season for biathlon, Wierer remains dedicated to staying active and maintaining her fitness levels throughout the year.

Wierer, who competes in the Biathlon World Cup, embarked on a well-deserved vacation after the season concluded. She spent six days in Dubai before returning to South Tyrol, a place she considers home. Wierer expressed her longing for her hometown as she spends most of the year traveling for competitions.

Even during her vacation, Wierer does not completely stop engaging in physical activities. She confessed that she enjoys water sports, particularly paddleboarding (known as Sup). She carries an inflatable paddleboard with her wherever she goes, allowing her to enjoy the tranquility of the water.

Preparation for biathlon involves various sports, and Wierer ensures she incorporates them into her routine. These include running, cycling, roller skiing, and yoga. She emphasizes the importance of track training and is grateful for the facilities available near her home, such as those in Dobbiaco, Riscone, and Brunico.

When it comes to cycling, Wierer favors flat terrains and cycle paths, such as the Val Pusteria route that leads to Lienz or Bressanone. She also enjoys more challenging routes, like those towards Passo della Mendola, Val Martello, or Passo di Stalle.

Wierer appreciates the thrill of mountain biking, reminiscing about the captivating landscapes and minimal traffic she encountered during her previous ventures. Throughout her outdoor escapades, she also encounters an array of fauna, including roe deer, chamois, and even adorable marmots on the Alpe di Siusi.

As an athlete living close to nature, Wierer recommends both popular tourist destinations like Alpe di Siusi and Val Pusteria, as well as lesser-known routes like Valles above Rio Pusteria. While she admits her fear of storms prevents her from engaging in outdoor adventures during inclement weather, she has fond memories of exploring the Anterselva region with her parents.

Although mountaineering is a classic activity in South Tyrol, Wierer has only dabbled in it through indoor climbing in gyms or in Valle Aurina. In recent years, her busy schedule has limited her opportunities to pursue such activities.

Wierer also highlights the importance of roller skiing, an exercise that replicates the technical motions of cross-country skiing. It is a fundamental training method that helps prevent injuries and enhances mobility. She recommends beginners to start with roller skates on dedicated slopes before transitioning to roller skis.

Despite her love for South Tyrol, Wierer admits there are still unexplored places on her land that she would like to visit, such as Plose and Malles in Val Venosta. However, her commitment to biathlon and the demanding training regimen leaves her with limited time for leisurely exploration.

While Wierer patiently awaits the upcoming Biathlon World Cup on snow, her dedication and passion for sports continuously drive her to maintain an active lifestyle in her beloved South Tyrol.

