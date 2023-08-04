Intraoperative radiotherapy: Asklepios Klinik St. Georg introduces new …

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hamburg (ots)

The only treatment of this type in Northern Germany: Better chances of recovery for patients with advanced or recurring tumors in the abdomen and sarcomas through high-precision radiation Intraoperative radiation therapy enables radiation of the tumor area during the operation Asklepios Kliniken Hamburg GmbH invest 2.25 million euros in the new radiation therapy treatment offer

As one of three clinics nationwide and the only clinic in northern Germany, the Asklepios Klinik St. Georg offers intraoperative radiation therapy, a new range of treatments for patients with locally advanced or recurring tumors in the abdomen and sarcomas (soft tissue tumors). With this form of radiation, the area surrounding the tumor is irradiated with great effectiveness during the operation. This significantly reduces the stress on surrounding healthy organs and structures. Surgeons, radiotherapists and medical physics experts at the Asklepios Klinik St. Georg work closely together on intraoperative radiotherapy. Asklepios Kliniken Hamburg GmbH has invested a total of 2.25 million euros in the new radiation therapy offering.

“We are very pleased to be able to expand our range of services with intraoperative radiation therapy and to be able to offer patients with certain tumor diseases an additional range of treatments,” says Thomas Rupp, Managing Director of the Asklepios Klinik St. Georg. In contrast to radiation after an operation, in the case of intraoperative radiation therapy, the radiation dose is not directed into the body from the outside, but the tumor area is specifically irradiated directly during the operation. “Immediately after the surgical removal of the tumor and before the surgical wound is closed, surgeons, in cooperation with a radiotherapist and a medical physics expert, use the afterloading technique to insert a radiation applicator into the tumor bed in order to destroy tumor residues that cannot be completely removed,” explains Prof. Dr . Carolin Tonus, Chief Physician of the Clinic for General and Visceral Surgery and Medical Director of the Asklepios Klinik St. Georg. The specialist in surgery with a focus on special visceral surgery, who habilitated years ago with this form of treatment, developed the new range of treatments in St. Georg together with Priv.-Doz. dr Silke Tribius, Chief Physician at the Hermann Holthusen Institute for Radiation Therapy at the Asklepios Klinik St. Georg. The introduction was accompanied by the internationally renowned Fraunhofer Institute. “Thanks to the very precise positioning, the target area can be irradiated precisely with a relatively high single dose. Healthy neighboring organs and structures are spared, since the range of the radiator used is limited and therefore cannot penetrate deep into the tissue,” explains Priv.-Doz . dr Silke Tribius. “Depending on the dose prescribed by the radiation therapist and the strength of the source, intraoperative radiation therapy lasts 40 to 60 minutes and is imperceptible to the patient during the operation due to the anesthetic. The advantages of this therapy method, in addition to the highly precise direct radiation, are shorter overall treatment times and overall fewer side effects due to the Radiation,” the doctor continued.

The structural prerequisite for the implementation of intraoperative radiation therapy is an operating room with a special radiation chamber that complies with radiation protection regulations. For this purpose, the Asklepios Klinik St. Georg converted one of its twelve operating theaters with extensive construction work, installed lead-reinforced walls and installed the latest medical camera and surveillance technology. A total of 60 tons of lead are installed and the supporting structure of the room has been reinforced with beam carriers with 6 tons of steel down to the foundations.

