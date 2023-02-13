23:42

Inzaghi: “Barella-Lukaku? Things I don’t want to see”

Simone Inzaghi spoke of the spat on the pitch between Lukaku and Barella during the match drawn by Inter at the Marassi against Sampdoria: “It’s field stuff, but it shouldn’t happen and I don’t want to see it – he said the Nerazzurri coach to the microphones of ‘Sky’ after the match –. There was a bit of nervousness, but they are great friends”.

23:26

Stankovic: “My Samp won’t give up”

Dejan Stankovic proud of her Sampdoriawho after seeing the victory fade away in added time a Monza ha Inter stopped 0-0 at the Marassi: “I was sorry I didn’t speak after Monza, but I was sad for their draw at the last second, I had no words. Now I take the opportunity to congratulate the lads, tonight’s point is all thanks to them”. Despite the penultimate place in the standings Stankovic believes in salvation: “It’s not an easy time but we fight until the end.”

23:10

Gabbiadini: “Salvation is possible”

Point welcomed with satisfaction at home Sampdoria the one won against Inter. An equal that boosts morale for the Dorians penultimate in the standings, but determined to fight as he explains at the end of the match Seagulls: “Salvation is still possible – said the Sampdoria striker to the microphones of ‘Sky’ –, we did well to suffer against a strong team like Inter. We are not giving up, also because we know that the championship is still long. We need to continue playing like we did tonight. THE fans and all the people who work with us do not deserve this situation – added Gabbiadini –we believe we can achieve this goal also thanks to all of them”.

22:43

90’+5′ – Sampdoria-Inter ends 0-0

Triple whistle from Maresca at Marassi: Sampdoria-Inter ends 0-0.

22:43

90’+5′ – Lautaro misses the ball in the scrum

Occasion for Inter: Dimarco crosses into the area, where a scrum with Lautaro that the ‘paw’ is missing.

22:40

90’+2′ – Acerbi crossbar, Audero decisive

Great save by the Sampdoria goalkeeper Auderowhich on the conclusion of Unripe direct crossroads is saved with the help of crossbar.

22:38

90′ – Five minutes of added time

Five minutes of recovery granted to Marassi by the referee Maresca.

22:37

89′ – Inter, in the baby Carboni

Change in Inter: Inzaghi sends on the field the Argentinian baby Carboni (class of 2005) in place of Mkhitaryan.

22:35

87′ – Quagliarella immediately dangerous

Sampdoria occasion with the newcomer Quagliarella: cross-shot by the Dorian striker, the ball crosses the small Nerazzurri area but no mate is ready to intervene.

22:33

85′ – Double substitution in Sampdoria

Double substitution in Sampdoria, with Stankovic who throws into the fray Paoletti and Quagliarella in place of Zanoli and Lammers.

22:31

83′ – Lammers cautioned

Tag yellow for Lammers: it is the fourth yellow card of the match, the third for the Sampdoria.

22:30

82′ – Calhanoglu nearly scores

Inter close to goal of the advantage: to make himself dangerous even the inspired Calhanogluwhich he combines with Dzeko on the edge of the area and then kicks with his right foot touching the pole.

22:27

79′ – Dimarco kicks in the corner

Punishment for Inter entrusted to Dimarco: the Nerazzurri full-back’s conclusion was blown kick high over the crossbar.

22:26

78′ – Yellow for Amione

Third admonition of the match, the second for Sampdoria: yellow card to Amionesanctioned for a foul on Lautaro.

22:25

77′ – Audero responds to Calhanoglu

Big parade of the Sampdoria goalkeeper Auderowhich neutralizes the insidious shot hurled from the edge with the right foot by the Inter player Calhanoglu.

22:19

72′ – Double substitution in Sampdoria

Double move by Stankovic who redesigns his Sampdoria by inserting Rincon and Murru in place of Djuricic and Gabbiadini.

22:14

66′ – Triple substitution for Inter

New moves by Simone Inzaghi who operates a triple change to give verve to his Inter: dentro Dumfries, Brozovic e Dzeko instead of Darmian, Barella and Lukaku.

22:12

64′ – Lautaro cautioned

Second admonition of the match, the bonus for Inter: it is Lautaro who ‘spends yellow’ to stop the restart of the sampdorian Djuricic.

22:07

60′ – Chance wasted by Dimarco

Restart of Inter who manages to cross in the Sampdoria area, where Dimarco kicks badly though: ball away from goal defended by Audero.

22:06

59′ – Gabbiadini dangerous

Sampdoria dangerous on action from a corner, with Seagulls who hits the post with his head.

22:06

59′ – Inside Sabiri in Sampdoria

Prima replacement in Sampdoria: Stankovic enters the fray Sabiri instead of Cuisance.

22:02

54′ – Dimarco touches the crossbar

Inter occasion: side of Lukaku per Dimarco who kicks around with his right foot from the edge touching the crossbar of the sampdorian gate.

21:58

51′ – Nuytinck cautioned

Prima admonition of the match: yellow to the sampdoriano Nuytinck for dangerous play on Darmian.

21:57

50′ – De Vrij does not hit the target

Dangerous Inter on developments from a corner: Calhanoglu for Acerbi, a cross in the area where De Vrij breaks off and his header misses the Sampdorian goal.

21:53

46′ – Off to the second half, a change in Inter

Started on second half of Sampdoria-Inter at Marassi with the result at 0-0: a change between the Nerazzurri, with Dimarco inside instead of Gosens.

21:50

The nervousness between Lukaku and Barella

At the end of the first half, the bickering between Lukaku and Barella: there were moments of nervousness between the two Inter fans during the first half. (READ EVERYTHING)

21:35

45’+2′ – The first half ends

Finished after a few more seconds of recovery ithe first half of Sampdoria-Inter in Marassi, where the score is still stopped at 0-0.

21:33

45′ – One minute of added time

Just one minute of recovery granted by the referee Marescadesignated for the challenge between Sampdoria e Inter in Marassi.

21:25

37′ – Gosens tries with his head

Inter becomes dangerous again: punishment from the trocar entrusted to the right of Calhanogluball in area where Gosens anticipates everyone and strikes head with the ball finishing though side by side.

21:21

33′ – Samp is dangerous with Lammers

Sampdoria occasion after a splendid action: heel of Seagulls to unmark Zanolilow cross to the near post where Heeled lammers frame the mirror, find it Drunk well placed and responsive.

21:15

27′ – Skriniar kicks out

Always Inter forward: the Nerazzurri even send a defender like Skriniarbut with his right foot he kicks just wide.

21:12

24′ – Lautaro ‘walled up’

Inter insists: Skriniar for Lukeyet another defense of the ball by the Nerazzurri striker who unloads for Lautarothe conclusion of which comes from Amion with Audero who then makes the ball his own.

21:07

19′ – Darmian nearly scores

Inter insists: Darmian need a golden ball a Lautaro that ‘smooth’ in the center of the area, then it is the winger himself who kicks the development of the action with the ball that however, it flies over it by a whisker crossbar.

21:05

17′ – First shot for Sampdoria

First conclusion in goal of Sampdoria: it is cooking to kick towards Onana who is however well placed on the shot (central) of the Blucerchia midfielder e block the ball.

20:59

12′ – Calhanoglu touches the post

Another chance for Inter: ball a Calhanoglu who kicks with his right foot from the edge touching the pole.

20:55

8′ – Samp punishment, Onana is there

Free kick for Sampdoria kicked by cooking: cross into the area and rejected by the Inter goalkeeper Drunk which he pushes away with his fists.

20:52

5′ – Lautaro also tries

Again Inter in attack: to try the shot this time it is Lautarobut Audero is well located and block the ball.

20:50

3′ – Mkhitaryan a lato

On the developments of the corner he goes to the conclusion Mkhitaryanwhich however lacks the mirror of the Sampdorian door.

20:49

2′ – Lukaku immediately dangerous

First chance for Inter: Barella triggers Luke who with his left kicks hard but too central, allowing ad Audero to be saved in two stages.

20:48

1′ – The match has begun

Off to the Marassi challenge: it has begun Sampdoria-Inter at the Ferraris stadium.

20:45

Minute of silence, Calhanoglu in tears

And minute of silence also in Marassi to commemorate the victims of terrible earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in recent days. Turkish Calhanoglu in tears… (READ EVERYTHING)

20:43

All ready in Marassi

Heating already carried out by the two teams, who have now again come out of the tunnel of the changing rooms to line up to the center of the field.

20:30

Lautaro in a state of grace

lautaro martinez he’s having his best scoring season since he’s been in Italy: he’s never scored 12 goals in Inter’s first 21 games in the league; the Argentine world champion scored all of Inter’s last five goals in Serie A and the last Nerazzurri player to score at least six in a row with no other team-mates on the scoresheet was Altobelli in 1983 (seven in a row in that case).

20:18

Inter, ‘break-even’

Inter is – like Borussia Dortmund and Bochum – one of the three teams they have collected fewer draws in the top five European leagues 2022/23 (only one “X” sign against Monza); the Nerazzurri have only drawn once in their last 30 games played in Serie A.

20:07

Jesé alla prima with Sampdoria

First game as a Sampdoria player for jese29-year-old former Spanish striker among others of Real Madrid e Psgwho landed in Genoa as a free agent in the January transfer market and will start on the bench tonight.

19:56

Inter in yellow

Sweater “bright yellow” (as she explains Inter on their social profiles) for the team of Simone Inzaghi in Marassi, while the Sampdoria landlady will take the field with the classic uniform blucerta.

19:45

The official formations

SAMPDORIA (3-4-1-2): Audero; Amione, Nuytinck, Murillo; Zanoli, Cuisance, Winks, Augello; Djuricic; Gabbiadini, Lammers. All. Dejan Stankovic

A disp.: Turk, Ravaglia, Murru, Rincon, Sabiri, Ilkhan, Yepes, Malagrida, Paoletti, Quagliarella, Ivanovic, Jesé.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Acerbi; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Lukaku, Lautaro. All. Simone Inzaghi

A disp.: Handanovic, Cordaz, Bellanova, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Zanotti, A. Bastoni, Dumfries, Gagliardini, Asllani, Carboni, Brozovic, Dzeko.

REFEREE: Maresca of Naples

linesmen: M. Rossi and C. Rossi

Fourth man: Feliciani

Was: Duties

Avar: Pagans

Genoa, ‘Ferraris’ stadium