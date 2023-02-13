Sebastián Buitrago or Syan as he is known in the digital industry, at only 17 years old he has a professional career on the rise, Sebas decided to also bet on music, a project that today he is sure will be for his whole life, he alternates his studies with singing, dance, creation of digital content for their social networks and promotional tours.

He released his first single ‘Parcerita’ internationally, the single with which he made his debut in the artistic world and with which I add thousands of views on YouTube every day, reaching more than 100,000 views on the platform in record time, generating other creators in TikTok would like to join the #PARCERITA challenge

“Right now I feel many sensations, first the expectation of all the good that is happening to me and at the same time I feel immensely grateful to my work team, to my parents who have supported, motivated and encouraged me to start this stage,” he said. the young man, who from his first months of life settled in Bogotá.

‘Parcerita’ is a catchy song from the urban genre, which narrates the situation of a young man whose platonic love begins to reciprocate.

“My intention with ‘Parcerita’ was to rescue flirtation, chivalry and gallantry that has been somewhat lost in these times, as well as making it a lively, modern song and making its steps easy to learn. During the creative process, several atmospheres with different sounds were proposed and to this we added the percussion. Then when it was almost ready we wanted to include that main sound with which the listeners click, so we implemented a loop that is the rhythm that is maintained throughout the song”, explains Syan.

Projection

At his young age, Sebastián is very clear about what he wants, how he wants it and where he wants to direct his musical career, so he has been taking reference from artists such as Maluma, Justin Bieber, Sebastián Yatra, J Balvin, Karol G.

“I feel motivated to fight for my dreams, I am aware that a musical career is not easy, it requires discipline, perseverance, learning every day, a team that supports you, encourages you, encourages you and helps you always do better, I know that many challenges come, but from the hand of God everything is possible”, emphasizes Syan, who always maintains a positive attitude that infects his audience.

When talking about his dreams, he sees himself working on songs with which he can share emotions. “I want to be an artist that many people can identify with and that listening to my songs fills them with joy and that they can feel better on a bad day. I would love that my lyrics can motivate other people to fulfill their dreams, that they do not abandon them for anything or anyone, just as I am sure to fulfill mine together with my grandmother who is my # 1 fan, my little brother, my parents who are my best life teachers, my grounding pole and the official sponsors of my dreams”, shared Buitrago who describes himself as a constant passionate, dedicated and highly disciplined person.

Syan has been preparing since he was 11 years old. She started with music, singing and dancing classes, until in 2021 she made the decision together with her parents to start working on her musical project.

His genuine voice will undoubtedly continue to connect with all who listen to him, now the young artist is preparing to start his promotional tour, through Colombia (Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Bucaramanga and Cúcuta).

She recently launched SARA, a song that today has more than 220,000 reproductions about passing her first single and prevailing in the capital’s rumba, it will surely give people talk in these first months of the year.

If you want to know more about the artist, follow him on his social networks and find his music on the main digital platforms.

Comments