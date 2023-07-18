Irritable colon: foods to avoid and those that cannot be missed, diet

Irritable bowel is a very widespread and also very annoying condition, diet is certainly the best strategy to manage it.

Irritable bowel syndrome is a pathology in all respects which is characterized by pains located in the lower abdomen area and also constipation or diarrhea, gas problems in the intestines and widespread pains.

Surely stress is among the major factors that determine this condition. However beyond the psychosomatic issue there are no other scientific relevances on what triggers it.

The important thing, however, is to have a diet that allows you to better manage the situation and avoid taking drugs.

Irritable bowel: which foods to avoid

As we said, the pathology of the irritable bowel can be determined by very different causes, but it is nonetheless always a problem, which – even if not everyone is affected at the same stage – causes pain and discomfort to all who suffer from it.

The more complicated the situation, the more it’s hard not to have problems after eating or in any case when the intestine is working.

Irritable colon, what are the causes and which foods are to be avoided (tantasalute.it)

In general, foods that contain excess oligosaccharides, monosaccharides and disaccharides are always not recommended because they are very complex for the body to dispose of. So let’s talk about fruit, vegetables, legumes and sweeteners. Not all typologies they must be banned and in any case with some precautions they can still be eaten.

Obviously, it is also important to consider other factors when talking about this pathology – such as the dysbiosis, bacterial flora and tiredness – but with a healthy and balanced diet, avoiding certain products and in any case doing moderate physical activity you can manage the situation.

Probiotics are commonly obtained from the power supply. However, when there are nutritional deficiencies, their values ​​are completely off, making the situation worse. Therefore, it is also worth doing a course of probiotics for 2 or 3 weeks every year. There are protective, stimulating ones of various types, alternatively you can use kefir or plain yogurt but it is still useful to follow the doctor’s advice.

In the acute stage milk, cheese and the like are absolutely prohibited, only if seasoned. Also, they are to be avoided fresh fruit and vegetables, preferably centrifuged and squeezed. However, it is recommended to consume it occasionally in the intermediate phase: carrots, tomato sauce, artichokes, fennel, asparagus, courgettes, green beans and chard. In the end, in the recovery phase use natural fruit juices, maximum 2 servings per day of fruit and in any case peeled. For example apple, melon, but in small quantities. Apple and orange juice but without sugar, avoiding dried fruit, grapes, figs.

Also beware of whole foods which can increase motility, use 1 type of vegetable at a time, do not exceed with coffee and tea, a little chocolate, meat and fish yes but cooked in a pan or in the oven. Legumes must be used little and in any case peeled. Aromatic herbs should not be used too much, olive oil is better for seasoning.

