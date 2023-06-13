is a creative choice by Bethesda, for Phil Spencer

Mario Cariati | 12/06/2023, ore 22:01

GAME INFORMATION

Starfield amazed with the showcase shown by Microsoft, however Xbox Series X owners will have to settle for immersing themselves in Bethesda’s space opera at 30 frames per second. The reason is not imputing to the console, specified the Xbox leader Phil Spencerwhich instead focuses on a “creative choice” by Bethesda Game Studios.

In addition to declaring that the PC user is as important to Microsoft as the console one, during a meeting broadcast on Giant Bomb’s YouTube channel he spoke of Starfield and the decision to limit the 30 frames per second framerate on Xbox Series X.

Asked about the matter, and about the fact that next-gen console owners are getting used to choosing to be able to play at 60fps by preferring fluid performance to graphic fidelity, Phil Spencer stated that “it’s a creative choice. Of course we have games that run at 4K/60 on the platform. It’s not a platform issueit’s a creative decision”.

Spencer also revealed that he has been playing Starfield since last November, and that he believes the performance of the game directed by Todd Howard is excellent. While acknowledging the value of a gaming experience played at 60fps, he at the same time specified that he wanting to leave creative freedom to Bethesdaand to be sure that the title will be widely appreciated when it is available, starting on September 6th.

In the same interview, Spencer revealed that Starfield was due out much earlier, but that Microsoft has given Bethesda additional development time.