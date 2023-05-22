Is diet enough to reduce bad cholesterol?

Come reduce cholesterol effectively? There are several causes related to cholesterol. Naturally, a diet rich in saturated fats is definitely not recommended, just as a sedentary life is one of the two main risk factors for high cholesterol. Cigarette smoking also carries a high danger of atherosclerosis.

Reducing cholesterol: how much does diet affect?

Then there is a genetic predisposition, known as hereditary or familial hypercholesterolaemia. As it is easy to understand, it is not enough to intervene only on the diet. Most experts claim that diet has an impact between 20 and 30% in reducing cholesterol. This doesn’t mean we don’t have to deal with nutrition, but we need a broader vision to be able to lower it.

What are the foods to ban to reduce cholesterol?

The first foods to be limited to the maximum are packaged ones, because they provide fats that are particularly harmful to health. So let’s avoid snacks or biscuits, replacing them with whole grains, plain yogurt and fruit. Other foods to limit to special occasions are fried foods and those that contain simple sugars, such as sugary drinks, fruit juices and sweets. As for cheeses, it is better to prefer those with a low fat content. Red meats and butter should be limited to a few servings a week. Red dot also for margarine, lard, sausages and processed meats.

What to eat?

We must prefer whole grains, naturally rich in fiber, which lead to an improvement in cholesterol risk. The guidelines suggest a consumption of at least 30 grams of fiber per day. So fruits and vegetables alone are often not enough.

Vegetable oils are ok, but be careful not to overdo it. White meats are good. For chicken and turkey it should be remembered that it is necessary always remove the skin before cooking them, because it contains a really important amount of cholesterol. Fish is ideal, even better if small, rich in Omega 3 which help control cholesterol levels. Alcoholic beverages are also banned.

Now acquitted, eggs can enter the diet of those trying to bring down cholesterol values. According to most experts, up to 4 can be consumed per week.

