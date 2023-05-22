New in June 2023 at Disney Plus: “Avatar: The Way of Water” & Co.

PR/Business Insider

We have been able to access the Disney+* streaming service in Germany since March 24, 2020.

On the platform you will find films, series and documentaries from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

What content is new to Disney+* in June 2023? You can look forward to these titles!

Disney + * is the comparatively new streaming giant, which is a big competitor for Amazon Prime Video * and Netflix. As of March 24, 2020, we can enjoy Disney classics, beautiful Pixar animation, Marvel superhero action, Star Wars space excitement and National Geographic amazing documentaries. New content will be added in June 2023 – here you can find out what it is.

What content is included in Disney Plus?

At Disney + * you will find some highlights from your childhood, but also brand new productions that will inspire you. Any examples? Aladdin, Vaiana, The Lion King, Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, “Free Solo”, “Before the Flood” and “The Simpsons”.

That has changed with Disney Plus changed

Disney+* initially only showed content up to FSK 12, but the streaming service has been more mature since February 2021. Because on February 23, 2021, the new area for adults called Star was launched. More than 60 additional series, 270 films and four new originals were already available at the start of Star – and more and more highlights are being added.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

As with Amazon Prime Video* or Netflix, you can also take out a monthly subscription with Disney Plus*. At Disney + you have been paying 8.99 euros a month since the program was expanded. Alternatively, you can also treat yourself to an annual subscription that saves you money, because it only costs 89.90 euros. Both variants are automatically renewed if you don’t cancel beforehand (which of course can easily be done online).

What’s new on Disney Plus in June 2023?

Also in June 2023 you can expect some new and exciting content at Disney+*. We have the complete list for you here – we have highlighted our highlights in bold.

This is new to Disney Plus starting the first week of June

This is the content to look forward to during the week of June 5th

„Avatar: The Way of Water”

„Flamin‘ Hot”

“Guilty on Suspicion”

„Heat“

„Saint X“

„Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl”

“People and Dogs: Best Friends, True Partners,” Season 1

Here’s what to expect for the week of June 12th

„Stan Lee“

„Assassin’s Creed“

“The Metropolis of the Mayan Warrior King”

„Farm Rebellion“

This is new for the week of June 19th

“The best of the world”

„Secret Invasion“

“Marie Antoinette”

„The 1619 Project“

Abbott Elementary Season 2

“Alaska: Frozen Tradition”, Season 1

Last but not least: New for the week of June 26th

“The American Anthem”

“Coffee, Milk & Sugar”

„Bogus”

„Criminal Minds: Evolution”, Staffel 16

„Single Drunk Female“, Staffel 2

“Weekend Family” Season 2

“Freeks” Season 1

“Narco wars: The War Against Drugs” Season 1-2

“Cooking Undercover” Season 1