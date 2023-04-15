An ancient and common belief says that “drinking a glass of wine every day can bring various benefits to the body”. Another school of thought, on the other hand, claims quite the opposite. Where does the truth reside? Let’s find out what science says about this area.

“Happiness, a glass of wine with a sandwich, happiness!”. So sang Albano in the 80s designating the product of alcohol and grapes as an element that can bring joy to everyday life.

Drink wine it is a widespread practice throughout Italy, but the question often arises whether drinking wine every day is bad for you or not. The answer to this question is complex and depends on a number of factors.

There are several studies showing that drinking a glass of wine a day can have positive effects on heart health. Red wine, in particular, contains resveratrolan antioxidant compound that helps lower levels of LDL cholesterol (also known as “bad” cholesterol) and prevent atherosclerosis, a disease that causes plaque to build up in the arteries.

Is drinking wine every day bad for you? Health contraindications

The excess of alcohol it can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, liver and pancreas problems. However, the risk of health problems can vary depending on the amount of wine consumed and the frequency of consumption.

Drinking one glass of wine a day is generally considered safe for most people, but drinking more than two glasses a day or drinking every day can increase your risk for serious medical conditions.

It’s also important to note that the safety of alcohol varies from person to person. Some people can be more sensitive to its effects and may have a lower tolerance.

Furthermore, performing this action on a daily basis can become a problematic habit that can lead to alcohol addiction. The latter can cause various problems and can be difficult to treat.

The definitive answer

Ultimately, the answer to the initial question depends on a number of factors and it can vary from person to person. Consulting your trusted doctor is therefore a fundamental factor in knowing the definitive answer.

Drink a glass of vino per day can have positive effects on heart health, but drinking too much wine can lead to health problems. It’s important to drink in moderation and take care of your overall health.

