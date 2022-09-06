Let’s get straight to the point, red beets they are one of the healthiest foods to consume and, in addition, they are the best detox naturale. Let’s find out all the benefits of these extraordinary tubers together.

The benefits of red beets

They are distinct from sugar beets (which are used to extract sugar). Red beets have been associated with numerous beneficial effects for salute.

Between these benefits the improvement of the blood flow and pressure reduction. As a result, physical performance increases. Thanks to these benefits, if the beetroot is eaten raw, it can be useful to those who want lose weight.

Beetroot it has a sweet and almost sugary flavor, excellent for the preparation of soups and creams. It goes without saying that it is also useful for preparing excellent ones centrifuged to cleanse the liver. These red roots are rich in:

mineral salts

fibre

water

For this reason they are a lot satiating and stimulate diuresis. But the benefits of beetroot don’t end there! In fact, they prevent infections at urinary tract and help cleanse the body of toxins. Beetroot also contains betainewhich contrasts the depression.

Go on.

Beets are a lifesaver for those suffering from anemia (especially women). They are, in fact, full of iron which is absorbed by the body. The juice of the beet helps considerably in prevention of cardiovascular diseasesbecause it contains the nitratewhich, as mentioned above, improves blood flow and reduces blood pressure. Beets are also a natural anti-aging because they are rich in antioxidants. Beets are rich in folic acid. The latter is always recommended for pregnant women because it promotes the correct development of the fetus in the womb. Last but not least, these amazingly beneficial tubers have a low glycemic indexespecially when eaten raw, they are also capable of prelieve the insulin spikes! They also fight the accumulation of fat in the upper body.

According to some recent studies still in progress, beetroot is a antitumorvalid in the case of colon, breast, prostate and pancreatic cancer.

Beets as a natural colorant

Beets they were already cooked at the time of the ancient Greeks and Romans. They were mostly used for theirs medicinal functions. In addition, a natural dye used in the food industry for the production of some foods and in cosmetics. Beetroot is also used in confectionery to color the creams of desserts.