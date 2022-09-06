Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC (HTC) has launched a new smartphone in the Japanese market for the first time in four years. Open for pre-order.

<img src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

The Daily News reported on the 6th that HTC Desire 22 pro, the first smartphone used in the Metaverse, will be launched in the Japanese market on October 1, and pre-orders are currently open. It has launched a new smartphone in the Japanese market for the first time in four years since the default.

“Desire 22 pro” is priced at 64,900 yen in Japan, and is optimized for virtual reality (VR) devices. It is fully compatible with HTC VR glasses “VIVE Flow”, and HTC will push the combination (Desire 22 pro + VIVE) Flow), priced at 114,900 yen.

Japanese media Mynavi News reported that although “Desire 22 pro” is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G chip used in mid-range models, it has 8GB RAM, a 120Hz screen (6.6-inch FHD+), and supports wireless charging and other functions, which is similar to general mid-range models. Its specifications are closer to high-end models than.

The report pointed out that the first Android smartphone in Japanese history was the “HT-03A (HTC Magic)” developed by HTC. The presence of smartphone factories has weakened. From the perspective of the Japanese market alone, HTC has fallen into a 4-year blank period since it launched the “HTC U12+” in July 2018.

As of 10:50 a.m. Taipei time on the 6th, HTC fell 1.89% to 62.20 yuan.

(This article is reproduced with permission from MoneyDJ News; the source of the first image: Science and Technology News)

Further reading: