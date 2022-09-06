Original title: 275 days later, Mr. Inter Milan’s 70 million yuan expects revenge to fight Bayern to liquidate the old accounts of Real Madrid and Liverpool

In Italy, the public opinion situation of “hukou book” players is always better than that of players of other nationalities.

After the derby defeat, Inter’s foreign players, such as Handanovic, De Vrij, Gosens, Skriniar and others, were repeatedly criticized and ridiculed by the Italian media. But Barrera, one of the worst in the derby, was encouraged.

The prominent page of Gazzetta dello Sport is titled “Playing Bayern, Inter Milan needs Barrera”, looking forward to Barrera’s revenge 275 days later.

In the Champions League group stage last season, Barrera was provoked against Real Madrid. He was fined a red card for a retaliatory attack and was also punished. He missed the two rounds of the 1/8 final against Liverpool.

After winning the European Cup, Barrera has always regarded himself as an “intercontinental star” and is full of confidence. But this is enough to prove that he really has no capital to show off on the Champions League stage, and he is too tender when he meets a group of old rivers and lakes like Real Madrid.

Such an encounter should have made Barrera reflect.

But the fact is that this turmoil has had a bad psychological impact on Barrera. Since that red card, Barrera has continued to be in a state of “god and ghost”. In the Inter Milan team, the frequency of stalling is also increasing. The higher you are, the more impetuous your temperament is.

Heart disease also requires heart medicine. The only way for Barrera to get rid of the “red card sequelae” is to go to the Champions League scene and get up from where he falls.

After a lapse of 275 days, Barrera returned to the Champions League again. The first opponent was the Bundesliga South King and Europe’s top giant Bayern.

It’s not scary to fall, just be brave after knowing the shame.

Barrera, who has encountered a bottleneck, needs a similar big scene.

In the past few years, Barrera’s net worth has been on a continuous upward trajectory (the decline in the graph is because of the epidemic, and the whole football world has lowered its worth), especially after Inter Milan won three championships in the past two years and Italy was crowned the European Cup, His worth reached 70 million euros, making him one of the most valuable Italian internationals. But now, his progress has come to an abrupt end, and there is even a great risk of a downward trend. The so-called: bottleneck.

The downside risk is this: If he doesn’t get up, a rising star like Tonali will take a lot of what he has now.

This season’s Barrera continues the strange state of “god one, ghost one”.

Great fight against Spezia. Then playing Lazio was like sleepwalking.

Hit Cremonese, pass shots and make contributions, and break into the world wave. Then in the Milan derby, he was blown away by Tonali.

On Western social networking sites, the Italian people still support Barrera. They said: Last season Barrera scored 3 goals and 11 assists in Serie A in 2913 minutes, and participated in 0.43 goals every 90 minutes. He scored 1 goal per minute and assisted 1 time, and participated in 0.45 goals every 90 minutes. Although the range is small, it is still an improvement.

is that so? Obviously, this is sophistry, and it can only fool those who watch the highlights and not the games.

The fact is that in the first five rounds of this season, Barrera has made a setback, a big setback.

Barrera is a midfielder, not a striker – even a striker these days, you can’t just talk about goals and assists!

Perhaps in terms of scoring, Barrera has not declined, but his real decline is visible to the naked eye.

Last season, Barrera pressed and pressed the opponent 13.1 times per 90 minutes, this season only 9.7 times.

Last season, Barrera had 2.04 steals per 90 minutes, which has changed to 0.89 this season.

Last season, Barrera had 1.05 interceptions per 90 minutes, and this season it has changed to 0.44.

Last season, Barrera ran 11.4 kilometers per 90 minutes, and this season it has become 10.4 kilometers.

Some stats are improving, such as Barrera last season, who made 1.23 dribbles per 90 minutes, this season has changed to 1.33. The frequency of his difficult offensive passes has also increased from last season.

But Barrera itself is not a master of high precision, whether it is extraordinary or threatening the ball, it is always good and sometimes ineffective, and the turnover rate is very high. Small improvements in this regard are of limited significance.

In a nutshell: This season’s Barrera’s performance in running, covering, interception and sweeping, etc. has fallen by more than one grade from the average of last season. Offensive participation has increased, but at the cost of a significant reduction in defensive input, which is reflected on the court, that is, his combat power, role and team value have all declined.

This is not a good sign.

Since his debut, Barrera has never been a first-class in terms of footwork, consciousness, and fine work. Based on this, he will only obliterate the crowd.

If you really change your mentality, you just want to embroider and don’t want to do dirty work, this is going into a misunderstanding, promoting weaknesses and avoiding strengths.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Inter Milan needs a better Barrera, and Barrera needs a better mentality.

A better mentality is not only about holding hands less and complaining less, it is not only about improving the stability of the state, but also guarding against arrogance and impatience, and maintaining humility.

Since he is a defensive midfielder, he must fight for every ball and provide balance for the team. This is his job. Abandoning the main business in order to increase offensive input is like a senior mechanic calling himself an artist because he occasionally hums two ditties. This is misguided.

Fortunately, Barrera is only 25 years old after all. It is not terrible to encounter a bottleneck. If he can rush past, there is still room for improvement.

In contemporary football, when players reach the age of 25, it is difficult for players to make rapid progress in technology and body. If you want to go further, you have to adjust the focus to mentality, temperament and spiritual power. Now Barrera is facing that juncture.

Bearing the humiliation of the battle with Real Madrid and the regret of the battle with Liverpool, now Barrera will face Bayern and make a comeback.

Barrera’s mission is simple: get rid of the idea of ​​”show” and get back the spirit of “fight”. Getting back to the original intention is above everything else.Return to Sohu, see more





