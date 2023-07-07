Is eating canned tuna good for you? Study reveals: ‘Reduces risk of colorectal cancer by 34% and fights cognitive decline and depression’

Do Italians like canned tuna? There is no doubt! More than one in three Italians (36%) consume canned tuna 2-3 times a week. These data provide the measure of the Italian canned fish market which, in 2020, exceeded two billion euros. A real boom that is also affecting our exports. The data was revealed by the analysis of the National Association of fish canning and tuna traps (Ancit). More 1 out of 2 Italians increased their consumption during the lockdown period. To confirm one of the symbolic images of the beginning of the emergency, that of pantries and shopping trolleys full of canned tuna. Choosing it, as a Coop survey says, for its ability to keep for a long time and easily (78%); because it is a valid substitute for fresh fish (44%) and it is a gratifying food that helps to bear difficult moments (38%). Ultimately canned tuna is experienced as comfort food ideale. But what are her pluses? Some of them stand out. Let’s see them.

The long shelf life, accessibility, nutritional values ​​on a par with fresh fish and ease of recipe. Research must also have been aware of these consumer moods and how canned tuna is experienced internally and so in recent times there has been a whole flood of investigations and meta-analysis precisely on canned tuna and canned fish. The results? They say that canned tuna and canned fish are a factor in the prevention of neoplasms and which fight cognitive decline and depression. Put simply, these products become central to the diet and are equivalent in quality to fresh fish. True glory? To find out more we spoke to the doctor Paola Palestiniassociate professor of Biochemistry at the Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Milan-Bicocca.

Doctor it is widely known that habitual consumption of fresh fish plays a positive role for health. Now there is the novelty of the preserved one. Is it possible that between canned tuna, fish preserves, and fresh tuna there are no differences in the composition of nutrients?

“It should be noted that the success of canned tuna is above all linked to practicality of use and shelf life, compared to fresh tuna, as all the surveys carried out show. It’s easy to prepare tasty recipes starting from a tin, without wanting to take anything away from those who like it. But let’s get to the nutrient content. If the tuna is processed quickly – from the sea to the can – it keeps its nutritional qualities intactotherwise there would be some doubts. And then, you also need to consider the quality of the tuna you buy, not all cans are the same”.

The most recent scientific evidence also reveals that canned tuna and fish preserves are able to prevent neoplasms, cognitive decline and depression. Canned fish is indeed an important component of a healthy diet. All true?

“Fish in general has quality proteins like meat, but since contains low saturated fat is a better protein source. Fish, especially oily fish, is rich in PUFA polyunsaturated fatty acids, whose anti-inflammatory and cardioprotective effect on the body has been demonstrated. In reality, in a recent meta-analysis, researchers state that fresh fish decreases the risk of the onset of certain pathologies, but the big problem with all epidemiological studies on nutritional issues is that they can have distortions due to confounding factors , which can alter the final result. There is often great confusion. The results obtained from epidemiological studies support the mechanistic effects associated with omega-3 fatty acids resulting from high fish consumption, but the evidence needs to be further corroborated with more reliable results.

Does consuming two portions a week of canned fish in oil (equal to 160 g) reduce the risk of colorectal cancer by 34 percent, as stated by a research by Mario Negri?

“The results of the work were obtained by means of an epidemiological design which has the potential to introduce bias (distortions) in the results, as I mentioned above. Case-control studies are very delicate because they need to select study participants retrospectively (from the present to the past). This is precisely what can induce a bias: people were asked to recall their eating habits in the 2 years prior to the interview. This can produce selections of information, memory lapses, approximate memories”.

So?

“The work seems a bit “pulled” to me and to see, those who consume more than two cans of tuna a week have a 37% lower risk of contracting colorectal cancer, compared to those who consume less than one can a week. So we all eat 3 cans of tuna and it’s all over. This means that I can smoke, drink (like the controls) but it is enough for me to eat 2 cans of tuna that my probability of having colorectal cancer (where the association with alcohol is high) decreases by 37%. But are we kidding? It is clear that if I don’t have the economic possibilities to buy fresh fish, and for various problems, canned fish is fine, instead of not eating it

Several studies claim that fish contains many nutrients essential for the growth and development of children, whose protective effects seem much greater than the possible risks associated with the presence of mercury in fish. What do you think?

“Mercury is an ugly beast, even if research indicates that the values ​​of mercury found are below those established. It is not clear whether for children or for adults, because it is a little different. Canned fish is certainly good for children too, quality proteins, good fats and vitamins, but for a child I would prefer, in case I had to give it cannedsardines, mackerel, anchovies, anchovies (blue fish, small short life and therefore less toxic substances accumulated). Better to eat small cut fish from the Mediterranean and in season (even fish have seasons) which accumulates a smaller amount of toxic substances”.