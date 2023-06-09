Is it possible to fry in a healthy way? Here is the oil that should be used, there are many who make mistakes and put their health at risk

Is frying in a healthy way really possible? Here’s what you need to know, the ingredients to use and above all what to do

When preparing food, for lunch or dinner, we often tend to avoid frying, but is there really a possibility to fry in a healthy way? Here’s what you need to know about the topic.

In the kitchen there are several ingredients to season food such as oil, salt and spices. These, of course, are all different and should be used in the right way so as to ensure that you are always eating healthy meals.

As is well known, consuming too much salt is not good for your health and for this reason many decide to use other more healthy condiments. But which is the best oil for frying? And above all which is the healthiest one? Perhaps not everyone knows this, but there is an important difference between the different oils found in the supermarket.

It is therefore very important to know what these differences are and understand which is the best to use. Clearly, the argument changes when oil must be used not for frying but for seasoning.

In any case, it is usually said that peanut oil or sunflower oil must be used for frying. In reality it is not quite so, in fact, the best is the olive one. But how come? This type of oil is more resistant to high temperatures and, moreover, preserves the taste of food better.

Fry healthily: here’s what you need to know about corn oil

Very often in the various grocery stores you can find many types of olio and perhaps the least purchased is that say but. But in reality, this oil should be used more as it is rich in Omega six and Omega nine.

Furthermore, the seed oil also contains a lot of vitamin E, this ingredient is very important for the health of the skin, especially during the summer.

But how can you add it to your diet? It’s actually very easy, in fact, corn oil has a very delicate taste and can be used to prepare both light desserts and as a condiment for a tasty salad.

There is another type of oil that is rarely consumed, but which actually turns out to be really excellent especially because the ratio between omega three and six is ​​between one. The oil in question is that of hemp seeds and fortunately there is the possibility of buying it also at the supermarket.

Also in this case, it is very simple to use and it will be enough to use it uncooked on salads or other foods. Tasting it you will surely notice that this oil has a flavor similar to that of hazelnuts, in short, a real pleasure for the palate.

