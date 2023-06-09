Home » Assassin’s Creed Mirage mixes nostalgia and innovation in video
Assassin’s Creed Mirage mixes nostalgia and innovation in video

Ubisoft usually likes to release tons of trailers for its biggest games, so it’s surprising how little we’ve seen from Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The French company seems to have decided to make up for the trailer, though.

Since we got a gameplay trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, we’ll see more on Monday’s Ubisoft Advance show, but that didn’t stop Ubisoft from giving us a new video detailing how Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be. More like the first game in the series, while also implementing some nice improvements and new mechanics.

We’ve heard about the renewed focus on social stealth, planned assassinations, vertical parkour, and more before, but the video gives us a closer look at these things. It also ends by revealing something entirely new: Assassin’s Creed Mirage will give us the option to enable a nostalgic filter that desaturates the game with a blue and gray palette to really feel like Altaïr’s first an adventure.

