Palm oil is one of the most talked about ingredients in the world but is it really that dangerous to our health? Here is finally the whole truth.

For some years now, palm oil has come to the center of attention as one of the most harmful ingredients in the world. Specifically, this food is contained within many packaged products that we are used to seeing on the shelves of our trusted supermarket. We are talking about biscuits, sweets, creams of all kinds, snacks and snacks. In short, it is almost impossible not to find it within the products on the market but for what reason?

The oil in question derives precisely from the pressing of the fruit of the palms, it is a particularly economical process that attracts many companies to use it. Thanks to the palm oil extract, the packaged products that we usually eat are able to keep their original texture and flavor intact. It is therefore a perfect way to preserve food and prevent spoilage in the supermarket. But why is it considered highly harmful to our health. All that remains is to clarify and reveal what is inside this much talked about substance.

Palm oil: is it bad for your health? Everything you need to know

Let’s start immediately by clarifying what is inside palm oil. These are substances that we know very well because they are also contained in other foods and that is saturated fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamin E. All substances that do not create a particular stir and that are good for our body. However, it is a pity that the companies that use this vegetable food destroy all the nutritional properties of the oil during processing.

In fact, to be used during food preservation, palm oil needs to be refined at very high temperatures. In fact, its consistency changes into a very oily substance and its content in at least 50% of saturated fats. But is this enough to consider it one of the most harmful ingredients for our body? The answer is no. The substances contained within palm oil are in fact also found in many other foods that are considered “junk” and which we should not abuse.

Therefore, all that remains is to clarify that palm oil is harmful to the extent that its intake is exaggerated just like many other substances that are not strictly nutritious. We remind you that it is preferable to have a healthy diet guided by an expert so as to always guarantee the correct substances to our body.

