There are a lot of rumors on the web about eggs being seen as bad for high blood cholesterol sufferers. True or fiction? Let’s dispel a false myth.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

Is called hypercholesterolemia the level of high cholesterol in the blood, a problem that afflicts more and more people even in Italy who necessarily have to carry out routine checks during the year and carefully check nutrition.

For the uninitiated, when it comes to “high cholesterol”We refer to the blood which 20-30% comes from the food eaten, while the rest comes genetically from the endogenous production of the liver.

To talk about this we must refer to lipoproteins, which are substances that carry cholesterol, triglycerides and phospholipids into the bloodstream. The LDL are lipoproteins a low densitythe HDL I am ad high density.

HDL lipoproteins are intended as scavengers that clean up the arteries, therefore, if there are higher HDL values ​​these are positive and decrease the risk of developing coronary heart disease.

On the other hand, an increase in LDL (lipoprotein) levels in the blood is associated with an increase in risk of atherosclerosis (these in fact carry cholesterol from the liver to other tissues).

On the web there are various studies that explain that different foods are also causing the cholesterol values ​​to fluctuate, first of all the egg always mistreated for their harmful role for the body. But are they really that bad? Here’s what science says, let’s dispel a myth!

Eggs and cholesterol: what is the correlation?

Often on the web there are scientific studies funded by the egg producing companies themselves that can divert and make the final result of the research less true. How are things really then?

TO NOT MISS ANY UPDATES FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Eggs have acquired a bad reputation over time because i yolks are high in cholesterolthat is for 100 grams contain precisely about 186 mg of cholesterolequal to 62% of the recommended daily dose.

On the contrary, egg white is decidedly more protein and low in cholesterol.

The correlation, therefore, would be that by taking eggs their cholesterol can also pass into human blood: true or false?

A scientific study was therefore recently carried out that tested the nutrition of a group of students who were fed 1 large egg for 3 weeks. What happened?

This study has brought to light a rather incredible fact, which highlights the not dangerous for human health linked to the intake of eggs! Let’s see the data that emerged:

Eating eggs every day only increases HDL cholesterol (the good one);

Total and LDL cholesterol levels remain stable without sudden changes (they increased slightly in 30% of participants);

Eating eggs leads to significantly lower blood triglycerides;

They increase lutein and zeaxanthin (natural antioxidants).

From this it follows that eating eggs does not involve any modification of bad cholesterol in the blood. Therefore, eating even 1 eggs a day does not cause any danger for people in perfect physical health.

Another story instead for people with type 2 diabetes who must moderate their intake of protein sources (including eggs) to avoid heart failure.

Genetic predisposition, family history, excessively sedentary lifestyle, smoking and alcohol, a diet low in fiber and water have a much greater impact on high cholesterol levels.