Many people report that foods prepared in an air fryer seem lighter because they are less greasy.

This is because an air fryer uses only a small amount of oil or none at all, unlike traditional deep fryers which require large amounts of oil. But will it really be like this?

How the air fryer works

Nowadays, the air fryer is very popular. Many people want to have it and buy it, but there is a debate as to whether it can also be used for dietary purposes.

Change ours eating habits it can be difficult and require some effort, but it can be crucial to our overall well-being.

Some healthier eating tricks include choose smaller portions, drink lots of water, eat lots fruits and vegetables and limit your intake of foods that are high in fat and sugar. Also, it is possible replace some of the less healthy ingredients in our favorite dishes with lighter alternatives, such as replacing ground beef with chicken or turkey e use skim milk instead of whole milk.

Over time, these dietary changes will become more natural and easy to follow, helping us achieve and maintain ideal shape.

There are new appliances, such as the air fryer, that help us enjoy food without giving up your health.

The air fryer is a popular cooking method at the moment. This method allows you to fry without the use of oil or with minimal portions to respect traditional cooking. However, fried cooking is not recommended by dieticians and nutritionists due to its high fat and calorie content, which can be harmful to health. But one has to wonder if the air fryer is actually healthy.

An innovative home appliance

So that it can check the effectiveness of this innovative appliance promoted for frying, it is important to know carefully its technology, in particular its ability to reduce the use of fat by 80%.

The air fryer cooks food evenly thanks to the combination of heat and air, which it can give a crispier and lighter final result.

In fact the “air fryer” is not actually a fryer, but a toaster oven that offers the same taste and the same texture as fried traditional without having to use large quantities of oil as occurs in a normal frying pan or in a deep fryer.

In the chest of drawers intended for cooking foodwhich uses the air in circulation to speed up cooking like a fan oven, there is a fan which rotates at great speed. In this way, cooking takes place quickly and the final result is characterized by the crunchiness of the fried.

It is possible to cook many types of food without adding oil, for example pre-cooked frozen potatoes, which must be turned during cooking to prevent them from burning. However, some foods require the least use of oil when cooking.

Air cooking is perfect for making vegetables crunchy, which are delicious with this technique. courgettes, carrots or aubergines thinly sliced ​​and cooked in the air fryer require less oil and are outstanding. This method is ideal for improve one’s diet and reduce the use of oileven if it is not considered completely light

However, it is important to note that the final consistency of foods still depends on the ingredient, the type of product and their preparation.