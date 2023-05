No, we can’t consider it a seasonal virus yet. Sars-CoV2 has given rise to peaks in the incidence of infections that have not yet reached regularity. A virus is defined as seasonal, in fact, when these peaks are regular: some have winter peaks, others spring for example. Sars-CoV2 still lacks such regularity, although it will probably reach it over time, but even today we observe more than one peak every year.