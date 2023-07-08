Is the Fruit Diet in the Summer Really Effective for Quick Weight Loss? Here’s the Truth

Is the Fruit Diet in the Summer Really Effective for Losing Extra Pounds in a Short Time? Here is the Whole Truth.

Thirst-quenching, tasty, and refreshing: everyone likes fruit. The fruit diet, very popular in the summer, aims to regain a healthy weight in a short time. But is it really safe to follow a fruit-only diet?

Fruit is in itself a healthy food and should be part of a balanced diet. It contains vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. However, the fruit diet, centered only on this food, is not a sustainable food style over time. Let’s find out why.

Fruit diet: here’s why you shouldn’t follow it…

Although fruit is a low-calorie food, it has been seen that it is unable to generate that calorie deficit (the difference between calories burned and consumed) necessary to lose significant kilos. Furthermore, even on a nutritional level, it shows limits.

In fact, following the fruit diet can address various food shortages. Yes, because if it’s true that fruit is rich in many nutrients, it’s also true that it’s poor in others! It contains little protein and healthy fats, which are essential macronutrients for the proper functioning of our body. They are the ones who give us energy to face the whole day. By consuming only fruit, on the other hand, we would feel tired and exhausted and unable to face the tasks of daily life with the right sprint!

Following the fruit diet, then, there is also the risk of running into deficiencies in other nutrients such as iron, which is missing in fruit and which we must integrate by consuming other specific foods that contain it.

The safe food scheme to follow in the summer (and in all seasons)

The fruit diet is therefore not the best either to lose weight or to give energy and all the nutrients what the body needs. The ideal is to associate a balanced diet with the right movement to see results on the body and energy.

You must consume all kinds of foods: not only fruits, but also vegetables, proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains.

Here is the typical diet plan:

– Eat fruits and vegetables of different varieties and colors every day.

– Add proteins (meat, fish, legumes, or tofu) and complex cereals (whole grains, wholemeal bread, or legumes) to meals.

– Reduce the consumption of sweets, sugary drinks, snacks, and junk foods.

It is also essential to associate the right daily movement with a healthy diet. Whether it’s at the gym or a simple walk near home, it’s essential to stay fit.

Ultimately, the fruit diet shows two important limitations: the first is that it does not allow you to lose weight in a sustainable way, and the second is that it triggers a series of deficiencies in the body that can only be filled by consuming a variety of other foods. Before following any diet, however, it is good to consult a health professional for targeted advice.

