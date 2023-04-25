Isola dei Famosi, the report cards: Paone sniper (score 4), Mazzoli and Noise in love (score 9)

«Cecchino Paone», a mad scientist who hates women (?): vote 4 He is on his third landing in Honduras, but that doesn’t mean that he filed his claws before leaving. This time shipwrecked together with his partner Simone, Cecchi Paone after the first seven days is already the most hated competitor of this edition. Thanks to a pink (or gray?) boa that sowed panic at night among the cast, the atmosphere on the beach became sparkling and the former conductor of the Time Machine overflowed. Also a zoologist, he tried to explain to a very agitated Corinne Clery, a phobic of reptiles, that the snake would not have approached the tents, staging a series of very rational scientific reasons. Meanwhile, around them the diaspora of the castaways. In particular, Nathalie Caldonazzo tried to subtract the frightened Clery from the poisonous explanation but to no avail: Paone called her a «fishmonger», advising her to keep quiet «especially after the nastiness you said against Carmen Russo, Valeria Marini and the relatives of Troisi”. If with the first two the showgirl had shared the contentious experience of Big Brother Vip, the last lunge, by Cecchi Paone, was really low level. Historical girlfriend of the famous and unforgettable actor in the last years of his life, in 2019 a media tussle had broken out with his family: the two parties accused each other of not having spent enough time at the bedside of their beloved. An ugly TV page which, it is not known for what reason, the castaway decided to pull out “cowardly”. Also for this reason, he deserved the very little affectionate nicknames of «Cecchino Paone» and «Mad Scientist», while Caldonazzo says she is convinced that he has problems with women: «So far he has screamed after two authors, a waitress and finally now he took it out on me. I’ve never seen him get angry with a man. There will be a reason: he hates women ». Be that as it may, the castaway takes home the first skinny figure of him. Not that we expected anything else.

Mazzoli and Noise, the romantic heroes you don’t expect: vote 9 They had already conquered us in the first episode with their irreverence and the homage to partner Leone di Lernia, who passed away in 2017. After this convincing debut, the duo of the 105 Zoo continues to excite thanks to the usual dose of ruthlessness (it is Mazzoli himself who ask Cristina Scuccia if she is still a virgin), but also an unexpected sweetness. Both are married and very much in love with their wives who have the same name: Stefania. When Blasi talks to him about it, the two talk about their first meeting with those who would become the women of their lives. Noise reveals that he met her because she had come to a Zoo show with a friend of hers: «The first time she saw me, I was on stage and I had a gigantic phallus on my head. When I got off, I made a murderous joke and she answered me in kind. From there we started dating and today we are married. On live radio, he comes to lick my nipples.’ Perhaps also because of this sweet thought, she bursts into tears of nostalgia: «Jealous? I’d do seven years in prison for her.” “I, on the other hand, am tough and cry inside,” explains Mazzoli, who is also very close to her wife, whom he met at an art exhibition. “As soon as I saw her, I told myself I would marry her. And so it was.” In the end, the two get a couple of hardcover copies of their wives after undergoing the fearsome test of the Vitruvian Man: «But who wrote this program? Satan?» asks Noise, the voice of the people. As much as her companion who, faced with the first fights between castaways, she comments: «I feel like laughing because they look like school plays. Do it badly too.” Mazzoli and Noise, romantic heroes and scruffy bastards: two of us. They will give strong emotions. Until they decide to go out by opting for the unrepeatable “Silvano dei Cugini di Campagna” strategy. Hopefully as late as possible. Also because without them this edition would be a real death. See also "Dead Space Remake" remake is officially released by EA-Dead Space Remake

Cristina Scuccia angel of the hearth (and wannabe gay icon): vote 7 “In this first week I often wondered what I’m doing here,” reveals the former Ursuline Cristina Scuccia. Perhaps it was not difficult to hypothesize, before the landing, that the militancy in that Honduras among the dead of fame could be dissimilar from the experience lived in the convent over the years. Yet, the winner of The Voice had “very much underestimated reality”. Not bad, she has already found an unlikely best friend in the model Helena Prestes because «I feel safe with her, even when her boa was there, I continued to sleep peacefully. I knew Helena would protect me. There is a good empathy between us». «Empathy» which, at least by the shipwrecked Caldonazzo, is interpreted as subjection: «You are her slave!», she provokes her. Cristina does not collect and seraphic replies: «Very free to think as you wish». Then, a suspicion touches her which she immediately reveals to Ilary Blasi: «I have the impression that some people are here only for visibility, they behave as if they were on a stage and this thing makes me feel like a fish out of water». A fish that who knows when she will discover that the water is wet, one might say. Perpetually in free fall from a palm tree, she looks around with the typical amazement of a novice: is it to be believed? Who (surviving) will live, she will see. In the meantime, while rumors are chasing on the web that they would like her to be close to coming out, she names Cecchi Paone and her partner. With a holy clarification: «I believe in love in all its forms, therefore this choice does not depend on my faith. Also because God is love, not a judge. Feel free to love whoever you want, the important thing is that the feeling continues to expand in the world, more and more». Is Scuccia trying to grab a resident role at the next Pride? In case, featuring with Paola and Chiara immediately!

The Jalisse, shipwrecked (not too much) by chance: vote 5 The suspicion was there. And, in the course of this second episode, it has become increasingly concrete. The Jalisse Alessandra Drusian and Fabio Ricci have landed in Honduras with the sole purpose of grabbing the coveted place at the Sanremo Festival for which they have been fighting for twenty-six years. Not that there’s anything wrong, no one, except perhaps Mazzoli and Noise, has ever participated in the reality show for fun. However, returning to the very little dynamic duo, one would feel like going to poke them both with sticks to verify that they are still among us. Just them, not just the “Rivers of words”. The impression is that even the authors have already thrown in the towel regarding the couple: almost never framed, Drusian and Ricci are obscured even in the moment of an ad hoc surprise decorated with ribbons. Fabio’s mother, who turns 90 on April 24th, went live and found herself talking, however, to the henchmen of the 105 Zoo. . The Jalisses essentially confined themselves to singing «Rivers of good wishes» to the old woman. Which, we suspect, she is used to suffering on every anniversary of her birth from 1997, the year in which it was presented in the Ariston competition, to today. The motto of this edition of Isola dei Famosi is «The best is yet to come». Let’s hope it’s the same for both of them. Otherwise we could already very well do without it, thank you. See also Few use it but this vegetable is the best against bad cholesterol and high triglycerides

The high tide between Ilary Blasi and Enrico Papi: vote 8 They don’t like each other. And they do nothing to hide it. Fortunately. On the web we read that already during the first episode Ilary Blasi would have asked the authors to “get the columnist Enrico Papi back on track” that in this second appointment he showed himself to be decidedly sedated with respect to the exasperating baptism of fire. But not too much. The tension in the studio is palpable with Vladimir Luxuria who tries to bring attention back to the fate of the unfortunate castaways, while Blasi and Papi slice each other into thoughts, words, works and fratricidal gazes. If he seems to have lost the annoying habit of talking above anyone else, he persists in giving her tips and throwing blocks as if he had the helm of the show firmly in his hand. Yet, that’s not the case. Thanks to Mephisto. We don’t know if this “friccicorio” is an authorial gimmick, we just hope it lasts for the entire edition. Of course, we would have preferred, as Twitter also loudly repeats from nostalgic twitter to nostalgic twitter, to find Nicola Salvino in the role of live commentator. But it’s useless to cry over the exodus columnist, today we have to face the former king of Sarabanda who, having left vuvuzela, is transforming himself into the nemesis of the very blonde presenter, reflecting in the studio the same disagreements of Honduras. And can we say? Thus, it is likely to work as well.

Clery against Fiore Argento for a handful of rice: 4.5 votes «I removed all the Lady Gaga posters from the walls of my house and replaced them with your photos», reveals the columnist Luxuria to Fiore Argento, former mascot, icon and guiding animal of this edition. Indeed, the daughter of the king of horror is so far the wildest and most truthful castaway of the current brood. During the second episode, however, she had to face a bad controversy about her personal relationship with food, a controversy animated by harsh criticisms leveled against her especially by Corinne Clery. «I have the right to 40 grams of rice a day and I expect it, I don’t steal anything from you – Fiore repeatedly stressed, to the point of exhaustion: «I don’t allow anyone to comment on my diet. What do I hear from above saying that I would have ‘big problems’ and that I should ‘get treatment’? As a teenager, I was bulimic until anorexia. The judgments I heard made me feel bad, I cried with anger ». Given her ill repute, Clery, a very experienced reality beast, immediately became sugar loaf: «But no Fiore, I’m sorry, these are just aftershocks to get to know each other better. Do you remember what a nice hug we gave each other at the end of that discussion? It’s just a pity there wasn’t a crew…». An overdose of sucrose that sounds more false than a fasting mirage. And that lets one and only one thing emerge: the “paraccarro” level that the foxy Corinne can reach. Much better Caldonazzo who, following Fiore’s outburst, doesn’t change the weather vane and whispers under his breath: «Ok, in the meantime, I’ve seen him eat at least three portions of rice. And not just once.” Hungry. See also Mps, Axa puts almost 8% of the capital up for sale - Ultima Ora