Learning, from the “key few” to seize the collective leadership of Zhejiang Provincial Management and Leading Cadres to the Party School to participate in reading classes_Hangzhou Net

Learning, from the “key few” to grab the Zhejiang provincial management and leading cadres collectively to the party school to participate in reading classes

In the past few days, more than 600 provincial leaders and cadres are studying together at the Zhejiang Provincial Party School.

On the afternoon of April 23, the first study class of the provincial management leading cadres’ study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics was officially opened. More than 600 relevant provincial leaders and cadres of the first batch of themed education units such as provincial agencies and their directly affiliated units, provincial enterprises, and provincial colleges and universities participated in this reading class.

What courses will be offered in this study class? What can the “key minority” of Zhejiang’s career development learn from it?

one

Judging from the name of the reading class, the reason for holding this reading class is self-evident: because of thematic education.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Zhejiang has conducted centralized rotation training for provincial leading cadres during the previous centralized education within the party.

For example, in the “Three Stricts and Three Honests” special education in 2015, the Provincial Party Committee organized nearly 40,000 party members and leading cadres at or above the county level to conduct centralized rotation training on the Party Constitution, Party Regulations and Party Discipline from July to November of that year;

In 2017, during the “two learning and one doing” learning and education, more than 2,000 provincial management and leading cadres completed the centralized rotation training in four phases in November of that year;

In 2019, when the theme education of “Don’t forget the original intention and keep in mind the mission” was held, our province held two training courses for provincial leaders and cadres in June and October, respectively, to the first batch of provincial-level agencies and provincial-level organizations that carried out theme education at that time. Enterprises, and the second batch of city, county, university and provincial management and leading cadres will conduct centralized rotation training.

Therefore, organizing reading classes has become a prescribed action for centralized education within the party. This reading class will be held in two phases from April 23rd to 28th, each for 3 days.

Before the centralized rotation training of provincial management and leading cadres, higher-level leaders have already concentrated on learning. Just last week, the Provincial Party Committee held a study class for provincial leaders.

In the same three days, provincial leaders participated in the special counseling of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the “Zhejiang Forum” report meeting, and conducted intensive self-study and individual self-study. During this period, they carried out heated exchanges and discussions, shared their learning experiences, and had new touches, new insights, and new gains in mutual inspiration and thought collisions.

two

For the provincial leaders and cadres, what will they learn in these three days of intensive study?

Looking through the schedule, the reporter found that there are not only lectures by experts and scholars, but also intensive self-study and group discussions. It can be said that the schedule is full.

The experts who come to the class are all big names in the academic world—experts and professors from the Central Party School, the Xi Jinping Thought Research Center for Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Xi Jinping Economic Thought Research Center, and the Provincial Party School. Lectures on “Firmly Supporting the “Two Establishments” and Resolutely Implementing the “Two Maintenances””, “Opening up a New Realm of Marxism Sinicization and Modernization”, “Implementing New Development Concepts, Constructing a New Development Pattern and Promoting High-quality Development” and “The Eight-Eight Strategy” and the Germination and Practice of Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era” and other courses.

Concentrated self-study is rich in content—it is necessary to read the 4 kinds of required learning materials determined by the central government one by one, sentence by sentence; Do the real thing, walk in the forefront, “Zhijiang New Language”, “Xi Jinping in Zhejiang”, “Xi Jinping’s Footprints in Zhejiang” and other study materials, calm down and study carefully, and feel the light of truth and the great power of practice in the party’s innovative theory, and strive to make Marx Learn the skills of housekeeping.

Discussions and exchanges are also the highlight—provincial management and leading cadres are all “construction captains” who promote the development of our province, and should also be “experts” who use new ideas to solve practical problems. Through exchanges and sharing of specific cases, methods and measures, in the collision of ideas and mutual inspiration, the space of thinking and cognition will be opened up, and it will play a good role in both teaching and learning in continuously improving the ability of officers to start a business, reform and tackle difficulties, serve the masses, and prevent and resolve risks. effect.

Say one thousand and say ten thousand, theoretical study must eventually fall into concrete practice. Only by truly applying the knowledge learned in the reading club to practice, promoting the work well, and forming a virtuous circle of learning to promote action and action to promote learning, can it be said that this study has truly achieved its purpose and achieved actual results.