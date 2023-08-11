Home » Iss, cases of Nile fever in Italy rise to 55, 2 dead – Medicine
by admin
In Italy, the confirmed cases of West Nile Virus infection in humans have risen to 55 since the beginning of May (there were 25 in the previous bulletin updated on August 2). Of these 2 died, both in Lombardy. This was revealed by the latest bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health updated on 10 August.


Of the 55 notified cases, 28 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (6 Piedmont, 8 Lombardy, 2 Veneto, 11 Emilia-Romagna, 1 Puglia), 17 cases identified in blood donors (2 Piedmont, 11 Lombardy, 1 Veneto, 3 Emilia-Romagna), 9 cases of fever (1 Piedmont, 4 Lombardy, 3 Veneto, 1 Sardinia) and 1 asymptomatic case (Lombardy).


The first human case of Nile fever infection of the season was reported from Emilia-Romagna in July in the province of Parma.


The Provinces with proven circulation of the virus rise to 40, belonging to 8 Regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia.


There is currently no vaccine for West Nile fever.


For the moment, the only preventive tool is the reduction of exposure to mosquito bites, during the period favorable to transmission. The incubation period from the moment of the bite of the infected mosquito varies between 2 and 14 days, but can be as long as 21 days. Among the symptomatic cases, about 20% have symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, enlarged lymph nodes, skin manifestations. The most serious symptoms occur on average in less than 1% of infected people (1 in 150 people) and include high fever, tremors, convulsions, up to paralysis and coma.

