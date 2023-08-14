It affects the very young, but what is eco-anxiety? What are the symptoms and how to intervene

Fear, uncertainty and unhappiness: these are the fears of young people related to the future of the planet and how to intervene.

L’eco-anxiety is a term that is becoming more and more relevant in today’s society. In a world where climate change and environmental impacts are commonplace, more and more people, especially young peoplethey are experiencing a form of anxiety related to the environment.

Eco-anxiety is basically one constant worry about the future of our planet and for the consequences that human actions have on the environment. This fear can have a significant impact on people’s mental health and well-being, leading to symptoms such as stress, sadness and feelings of helplessness. L’American Psychological Associationdefines it as a “chronic fear of environmental disaster».

Anxiety and climate change: the uncertain future that frightens young people

According to experts, i symptoms associated with echo-anxiety they can vary from person to person. Some may experience a sense of dismay and hopelessness, while others may experience panic attacks or chronic stress. The feeling of impotence faced with the effects of global warming and the perception that the individual actions are not enough to reverse course, they can even lead to depression and suicidal thoughts.

Young people are afraid of the future due to climate change – tantasalute.it

In recent decades, i Millennials and the Generation Z they grew up in a vastly different world than their parents. In fact, they are found face crucial choices and complex that will inevitably influence the future of the world. According to a study by IPSOS Flair Collection conducted in Italy in 2022, the 60% some people feel”disappointed with the institutions” That “they don’t try hard enough” to reverse course before arriving at point of no return. From this perspective, the choice of having or not having children is just one of many decisions that will define their lives.

Faced with this feeling, reactions can vary. Some seek comfort in the warmth of their family environment, finding shelter within the home to escape from the distressing reality of the outside world. At the same time, others try to get as much information as possible online about current environmental disasters and those that are expected. The vast availability of environmental news and data on the Internet allows people to stay constantly updated on the latest developments and to become fully aware of the seriousness of the situation. This constant search for information is one way to succeed manage fear better of the environmental crisis. However, there are also those who turn anxiety and anger into concrete actionsmotivating people to engage in social or political activism to empower individuals, governments and institutions to take decisive action to address the climate crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

