A prisoner serving a life sentence under high security in the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro has escaped. This was announced by some union organizations of the penitentiary police. The escape would have taken place with some knotted sheets used to get out of prison. The prisoner is Marco Raduano, known as «Pallone»from Puglia, considered a prominent element of the Montanari clan, in the Gargano.