it is Marco Raduano, known as «Pallone»

it is Marco Raduano, known as «Pallone»

A prisoner serving a life sentence under high security in the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro has escaped. This was announced by some union organizations of the penitentiary police. The escape would have taken place with some knotted sheets used to get out of prison. The prisoner is Marco Raduano, known as «Pallone»from Puglia, considered a prominent element of the Montanari clan, in the Gargano.

Massive searches were immediately triggered throughout the area. The escaped convict, born in 1984, has convictions for murder, violation of gun laws and other felonies.

Article being updated

