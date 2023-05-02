it will cost very little, Stellantis makes everyone happy

Abarth is a historical and unforgettable brand in Italy and in the rest of the world. Now it stands out like this.

Italy can really be proud of the brand it is and has been representing for years and years. Starting with Fiat, but without forgetting other leading brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo. But also Abarth, which over time has made itself known thanks to illustrious collaborations, ingenious ideas and special creations.

And now it seems to have announced its first SUV. Something extraordinary, as all Italian automotive projects often are. Both by looking at the price and the details of the car in question, in fact, we can easily see how much care has gone into the success of this all-Italian motor vehicle.

Let’s go to the discovery of the same, to understand well and concretely which model we are talking about and what makes it so interesting in the eyes of motorists and insiders.

Abarth, incredible announcement: details on the new SUV

The Abarth Pulse is a model dedicated to Latin America and is the first non-European vehicle in the brand’s history. Built on the LMA platform, it has an engine capable of delivering 185 HP of maximum power. The basic price is around 150,000 Brazilian reals, or 26,878 euros. It is capable of shooting from 0 to 100 in 7.6 seconds. The maximum speed is 215 kilometers per hour. The Pulse’s interior features leather seat stitching, dashboard trim, a dedicated button on the steering wheel to invoke Poison sport mode and a ceiling light for the interior lights.

Coming to infotainment, the 10.1-inch ConnectMe system is not missing, complete with a touch screen, integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; there are also voice assistants Alexa and Google Assistant. ADAS systems such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beam are present in this vehicle. As we said previously, it is a creation dedicated to South America.

Abarth Pulse would not, at least at the moment, also expect to be sold in the West. However, there is no reason not to believe that this model will debut in Europe and Italy in the future. If things went in this direction we would be talking about an extremely accessible SUV and an excellent solution in terms of quality/price ratio. Although it must also be said that certain cars are “strategic” creations that work in certain markets for sure; but it is said that they prove to be equally effective in others. We’ll see what Stellantis chooses to do in the future.