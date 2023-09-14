Italian hospitals among the best in the world: here is the ranking

Listen to the audio version of the article

There is a large group of Italian hospitals among the best in the world in the 12 new rankings by specialty – from oncology to cardiology from pediatrics to neurology – published by Newsweek with the help of the Statista research center using a panel of experts formed by doctors and scientific journalists who evaluated more than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries around the world using hospital performance indices, associated with the results of international surveys on the opinions and experiences of patients and healthcare professionals.

The USA dominates, but Italian hospitals are very present

In particular, the 12 rankings include a ranking of the 300 best hospitals for oncology and cardiology, the top 250 for paediatrics, the best 150 for cardiac surgery, endocrinology and gastroenterology and the top 125 for neurology and neurosurgery and for orthopaedics, pulmonology and urology. Finally the best 100 for obstetrics and gynecology. Above all, American hospitals dominate the rankings, almost always alone on the podium with structures such as the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, the Cleveland Clinic and the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. But Italian hospitals are very present even more than France, Spain and the United Kingdom, a sign of the quality of healthcare made in Italy. Apart from oncology where the IEO and the Tumor Institute of Milan are among the top 20 in the world, among the other most cited structures are the Monzino, the Humanitas and the Niguarda of Milan, the Gemelli and the Sant’Andrea of Rome, the Ao of Padua, the Sant’Orsola of Bologna and various other structures especially in the Centre-North. Below are the rankings for three of the 12 specialties.

The ranking of oncology hospitals

Leading the ranking of hospitals in cancer treatment are three American hospitals that occupy the top three places in the oncology ranking podium. Here they are: MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York; Mayo Clinic in Rochester. There are many Italian hospitals in the top 300: the IEO, the European Institute of Oncology, is 16th in the world, followed by the National Cancer Institute (19th) and then by the Gemelli of Rome (34th). Here are the others: Humanitas of Rozzano (37th); the Niguarda of Milan (49th); the Pascale of Naples (51st); the Molinette of Turin (74th); the San Raffaele of Milan (75th); the hospital of Padua (79th); the Candiolo Institute (90th); the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic in Bologna (108th); Umberto I of Rome (109th); the Veneto Oncology Institute of Padua (127th); the Gaslini of Genoa (132nd); the Carlo Besta of Milan (134th); the San Matteo of Pavia (136th); the Ao Sant’Andrea of ​​Rome (172nd); the John Paul II Cancer Institute (228th); the Sacco hospital in Milan (232nd); the civil hospitals of Brescia (279th) and finally the Borgo Trento hospital (281st).

The best in cardiology and heart surgery

There are always three American hospitals that lead the ranking also in cardiology. This is the Mayo Clinic in Rochester; from the Cleveland Clinic and the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. The presence of Italian hospitals is also strong here: the Monzino in Milan (19th), the San Raffaele in Milan (20th) and the Sant’Orsola in Malpighi (37th) are the top three Italian structures. Following: the San Donato Polyclinic of San Donato Milanese (42nd); the Gemelli of Rome (48th); the Niguarda of Milan (68th); the Ao Padova (102nd), the Humanitas of Milan (105th); the Careggi of Florence (145th); the Biomedical campus of Rome (153rd); the Arcispedale di Ferrara (155th); the Ao Pisana (164th); the Sant’Andrea of ​​Rome (166th); the Mauriziano of Turin (169th); John XXIII of Bergamo (176th); Forlanini’s San Camillo (187th); San Filippo Neri (193rd); the Molinette of Turin (247th), the Borgo Trento hospital (276*) and the San Mattia of Pavia (294th). Even in cardiac surgery, there are various Italian structures in the ranking: among these, the first in Italy are always Monzino in Milan (23rd in the world), Sant’Orsola Malpighi in Bologna (28*), San Raffaele in Milan (47th ), the Sant’Andrea of ​​Rome (51st), the San Matteo of Pavia (77th), the Ao of Padua (78th), the San Camillo Forlanini of Rome (83rd), the Giovanni XXXIII of Bergamo ( 106th), the Gemelli of Rome (136th), the Niguarda of Milan (145th), the Mauriziano of Turin (147th) and the Irccs San Donato (148th).

