Italian research? Promoted. High quality and important impact on the international community (15/06/2023)

«We have analyzed the scientific publications derived from the research projects supported by AriSLA from 2009 to today» said the President of the AriSla Foundation, Mario Melazzini «and what emerges most significantly is that out of the total of 372 publications, almost 70% had a very high impact on the international scientific community. Furthermore, we have seen that the results of basic and preclinical research studies are also having a major impact on international clinical research. With the new strategic plan of AriSLA, of which the recently closed AriSLA 2023 Call was a first step, we intend to encourage even more innovative research approaches that take into account in the first instance the characteristics of the patient with ALS and foster interactions between clinical and basic researchers for clinically informed researchwhich has a greater impact on the lives of patients. It is a plan that is combined with an international strategic vision and which arises from the comparison between the community of researchers and that of patients, because one is linked to the other and this day offers the opportunity to remember this. It is precisely from the needs of patients that researchers draw a strong motivation every day. We have hope and trust in the research and are working for the tipping point, represented astronomically by June 21, to arrive as soon as possible for all people with ALS.”

The research funded by AriSLA. From 2009 to today AriSLA has invested approx 15 million euros in research activities, financing 98 projects, of which 20 are currently ongoing, in different fields (basic, preclinical and translational, clinical and technological) and supporting 143 researchers selected through 16 competitive calls (the selection of the 16th call is in progress). Over the years, AriSLA’s investments in new projects, especially in the ‘Pilot Grants’, i.e. studies with very original and innovative research hypotheses, have made it possible to bring new researchers closer to the study of ALS, even very young ones: 53% of coordinators of the ‘Pilot Grant’, in fact, had never dealt with SLA before the AriSLA grant and 33% of them were under 40 at the time of the grant. From the data collected, it emerges that numerous researchers have been able to give continuity to their research, producing results that have also allowed them to obtain funds from other public or private, national or international bodies. Furthermore, having received an AriSla grant has allowed to promote collaboration between scientists: 86% of the original articles published by AriSla researchers arose from collaboration between different groups, mainly among those who contributed to multi-center projects, but also with the involvement of other research centres, both nationally and internationally.

The results. The studies funded by AriSla resulted in 372 publications (source Web of Science, period 2010 – May 2023), a figure that confirms how these results have contributed to building scientific knowledge at an international level, providing the basis for Together for a future without ALS. The recognition by the international community of the results achieved is also evidenced by bibliometric analysis based on algorithms developed by the American National Institutes of Health (NIH) which position 67% of AriSLA publications among high impact articles in the scientific area of ​​reference. From the observation of the results of the projects funded by AriSLA it emerges that these are largely concentrated on the study of molecular mechanisms, with an interesting progression towards preclinical research and a greater potential for clinical relapse.

The social media campaign. It left today new awareness campaign ‘The future is in research’ on AriSLA’s social profiles with the publication of video contributions from the coordinators of recently funded projects from the Foundation in which they explain what prompted them to take up the study of ALS and what the impact of their research project on the disease is.

5 per thousand. The AriSLA 5×1000 campaign has just started and will help support new research projects. To donate the 5X1000 to the Foundation, simply sign the tax return in the box reserved for “Financing scientific research and the University” or “Financing health research” and enter the tax code 97511040152.