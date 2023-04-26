Italy will help injured Ukrainians with medical prostheses and structures – Medicina

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 26 – Following the Russian invasion, more than 10,000 Ukrainians will need prostheses and rehabilitation.



To provide them with prostheses and treatment, “Italy is ready to do its part” by providing medical teams and limb reconstruction facilities. This was announced by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, who met Olga Rudnieva, CEO of Superhumans, a center for war wounds, an organization supported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.



Of the more than 8,000 wounded Ukrainian servicemen, 70% suffered major limb injuries, 5% suffered amputations, and 18% more than one amputation. “We have established a partnership of centers of excellence in the field of prosthetic interventions – Schillaci says – and who have already gained experience of medical support in Ukraine during the emergency. We provide the Superhumans center with medical teams and facilities for personalized medical assistance, increase the capacity of local health infrastructures and strengthen human resources”.



The project provides for the willingness to organize a medical and nursing team to evaluate the conditions of patients to be hospitalized in Italy or perform operations on site, but also to organize telemedicine services and, in general, improve the Ukrainian health system in the field of prosthetics and of rehabilitation. It also includes training activities for healthcare professionals, both in Ukraine and via an e-learning platform.



Among the centers involved, the Irccs Rizzoli of Bologna which took charge of patients and collaborated on tele-rehabilitation projects; the Bambino Gesù children’s hospital which treated 2,151 young Ukrainian patients; the Italian Red Cross which carried out 83 emergency transports and delivered more than 3,500 tons of goods, food and medicines; the Santa Lucia Foundation which coordinated a neurorehabilitation department on site and offered beds in Italy and the Inail Prosthesis Center, the largest hub in Europe dedicated to prostheses.



