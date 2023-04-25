“It’s 50 meters deep”

A 60-year-old woman remained injured by the detachment of some stones on Sunday afternoon in one of Monte San Martino in Duno, in Valcuvia, province of Varese. This is the Abisso Primeros cave, where the speleological rescue technicians (IX Delegation and XIX Lariana Delegation). From the first available information it seems that thea woman was inside a natural cavity a short distance from the «Val Alta» locality, a point from where the maze of tunnels starts, partly excavated and partly natural, which make up the complex of the Cadorna Line (also used by the partisans for the battles of San Martino, one of the first battles of the Resistance). The rescue operation envisaged the activation before 17 of some “caving” components of the national mountain rescue corps. According to preliminary information, the injured person is about fifty meters from the surface. Various units are intervening on the spot, including the Lombardy speleo delegate of the Alpine Rescue, the doctor Corrado Camerini: “The intervention is at -50 and it is a rather narrow environment”, he says.