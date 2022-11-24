After three years marked by the presence of the Coronavirus, the seasonal illnesses caused by the flu virus return. This is confirmed by the numerous cases that have exploded in recent days, which signal important symptoms, such as bronchitis and very high fever. But among the most serious complications there are also cases of bronchiolitis and pneumonia, common even among the youngest children.

A progressive explosion that is also putting the school world at risk, leading to an increase in absences in classrooms throughout the Veneto region, among students and also many teachers. “A resurgence of the flu was expected”confirms Francesco Noce, president of the Order of Doctors of Rovigo.

“During the years marked by Covid, people have become accustomed to observing certain rules of conduct, such as distancing and the use of masks, which have blocked close contacts between citizens and curbed the spread of the flu virus. The fact that this flu presents itself with important symptoms, in some cases, is due to the presence of fewer antibodies, precisely because of the lack of diffusion of the previous years”.

A virus we are used to living with, unlike Covid-19, but which in the most fragile subjects can also lead to deathgiven that in previous years there were about 5,000 victims of complications due to it. Flu vaccination is therefore recommended, especially for the most exposed subjects.

“It is good to get vaccinated against the flu, especially at a time like the current one where the coronavirus is still circulating – he continues – But the vaccine is highly recommended for fragile subjects who could have great difficulties if they came into contact with both. Let’s not forget that vaccination is useful for a differential diagnosis”. Anyone who wishes can therefore be vaccinated by their doctor or in local pharmacies.

“For health workers and citizens aged 60 and over, vaccination is free – specifies Noce – Citizens will be able to administer it from their general practitioner. It will also be free for children aged 6 months to 6 years and they can do it at their pediatrician. It is possible to have the flu and anti-Covid19 vaccinations on the same day, but if you prefer to avoid it, just wait a week or 15 days between the two”. To avoid getting sick, however, the same rules used during the pandemic apply.

“The advice we give is to continue to follow the good rules – he concludes – wash your hands often, avoid close contact with people with symptoms and use the mask in closed environments where there is no air exchange. I personally also recommend using it outdoors, to avoid damage due to the presence of fine dust in the air which can cause serious breathing difficulties”.