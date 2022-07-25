Since its official launch in October last year, Microsoft has not provided a Windows 11 licensing scheme for separate sales. Users can only upgrade from a newly purchased PC or from a legally authorized Windows operating system in the past.And Microsoft has finally opened up consumers to directly purchase legally authorized Windows 11, allowingDIYConsumers who assemble PCs can finally upgrade directly.

However, Microsoft has not specifically promoted this, and currently only provides two versions of Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro licenses, which are sold at $139 and $199.99 respectively, basically the same as Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro. same price.

In fact, this page of Microsoft was launched as early as May this year, but Microsoft obviously did not mention or publicize it. The average user still obtains Windows 11 by purchasing a new PC, or legally authorizes Windows through Windows 10. The operating system is upgraded to Windows 11 for free. Obviously, Microsoft hopes to use this to drive existing Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11, and at the same time to attract more people to buy new PCs equipped with Windows 11.

The current low-key service page that can directly purchase authorization may be related to the recent announcement by Microsoft that the current number of users of Windows 11 has grown at twice the upgrade speed of Windows 10, and it has also accumulated more than 1.4 billion people using the Windows operating system. Therefore, it is expected that by providing a Windows 11 operating system that can be directly purchased and licensed, it is expected to attract more users in need to purchase.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>

