Original title: Secret: From 0-3 to 0-0, Jankovic did two things right

On July 24th, Beijing time, in the second group match of the East Asia Cup, the Chinese selection team drew 0-0 with the Japanese team and won the first point of this event. Although there is still a significant gap between the overall performance and the Japanese team, compared with the first game with the South Korean team, the Chinese team has shown significant improvement in both offense and defense. After the 3-0 loss to South Korea in the first game and being criticized by the media and fans, Jankovic’s ability to adjust quickly was convincing. However, in the third game against the relatively weak Hong Kong, China, the national football selection team needs to re-evaluate. Adjust the strategic focus and make scoring goals the number one priority.

Chinese team’s tactical strategy has a new look

The match against the South Korean team was a complete defeat for the Chinese team. Not only did the Chinese team score three shots, but what made Chinese fans unacceptable was the state of mind that the national football team showed in the game. During most of the game, the opponent was pressed on the floor and rubbed against the floor. Even from the first minute, he put on a stance of strictly guarding and defending, but because the formation retreated too far, and could not exert enough force on the opponent’s ball-holder. Pressure, and in the end, the opponent easily scored three goals and completed the minimum consumption.

After the Sino-Korean battle, Jankovic’s coaching team quickly summarized the problems in the game and worked out an adjustment plan. Judging from the situation of this Sino-Japanese battle, the national team first strengthened the counter-attack and ball control in the middle and frontcourt. Although the troops invested in the attack were limited, Jankovic asked the players to be more bold in the middle and front. Instead of handing over the ball easily and mechanically accumulating defensive numbers in the penalty area, as in the previous game.

At the beginning of the game, Wen Jiabao tried to use a quick attack to set a new tone for the game, and this adjustment achieved obvious results. The active participation of the frontcourt players in high-position pressing also made the Japanese team have certain scruples against the Chinese team’s quick counterattack.

From the data point of view, compared with the 23 to 1 shots in the battle between China and South Korea, the Chinese team completed two shots in this game. Although it is still not comparable to the Japanese team’s 18 shots, the Chinese team also created a threat to the Japanese team’s goal. A great opportunity, but unfortunately Zhu Chenjie shot a little higher than the bounds.

From the point of view of the ball possession rate, the ratio of the daily ball possession rate in this game is 59% to 41%. Compared with the 76% to 24% in the previous game, the scene is much better.

After the game, Jankovic also believed that compared with the previous game, the defensive pressure was better, and the distance between the three lines was more compact. If it is more accurate and more determined, the team may even have a chance to win the game.

Two-point adjustment shows Jankovic's resilience In addition to the rapid adjustment of the overall tactical strategy, Yankovic also made fine-tuning in two key links. First of all, on the back line, although the formation of 3 central defenders is still arranged, in this game, Yankovic sent Wu Shaocong as the left central defender, Zhu Chenjie as the dragging central defender, and Jiang Guangtai as the right central defender. In contrast, in the last game Jankovic arranged for Zhu Chenjie to play the role of left central defender, and Jiang Shenglong was behind. The biggest difference between the two central defender systems is that Wu Shaocong's main foot is his left foot, and he is more used to playing left central defender. In addition to left central defender, Wu Shaocong also often serves as left back. On the other hand, Zhu Chenjie and Jiang Guangtai's main feet are both right-footed, and they are not particularly smooth as left-backs. Judging from this adjustment, Yankovic also noticed that Zhu Chenjie is not used to playing left center back. In the case of Wu Shaocong starting, the defense and protection between the three are obviously more in place. With Zhu Chenjie filling the position behind him, Jiang Guangtai's close pressing is also bolder. Another point is that after the last game, Jankovic specially asked for half of the training session to be closed to the media, focusing on positioning the ball attack. Judging from the situation of this game, the effect of the special training was good, although it did not translate into The goal was scored, but several set-pieces from the Chinese team created a threat. Zhu Chenjie even used a corner kick to get an excellent scoring opportunity, but unfortunately his shot was slightly higher than the bounds. After the game, Jankovic believed that the Chinese team even had a chance to win the game, referring to Zhu Chenjie's scoring opportunity this time. In the end of the war, Hong Kong, China once again tested Yanke's adjustment ability Although they failed to win in the end, the performance of the Chinese team in this game still shocked Mori Baoyi in a cold sweat. After the game, Mori Baoichi said that both himself and the team should reflect. He admitted that the players who did not win the game are "very frustrated. The defensive ability shown by the Chinese team has improved significantly, and the team is not well prepared." Japanese netizens complained to Moribao after the game, thinking that the Japanese national team could not score a goal against the Chinese U23 team. Chairman Tianwu Kozo believes that "the Japanese team not only failed to seize the opportunity, but instead gave the Chinese team an excellent opportunity in the second half…" The Korean media took the opportunity to "stoke the flames" and said: "Being tied by the Chinese team is the result of Japanese football. Shame. South Korea is in a good position to win the title." Under the current circumstances, if the Japanese team wants to win the East Asian Cup in their home country, they must sack the South Korean team in the last group match. Mori Baoichi will also field the strongest lineup in existence and respond with a spirit of 12 points. Meanwhile, the Chinese team faces Hong Kong, China in the final group stage. The victory over the Chinese Hong Kong team was also a "small goal" set by the Chinese media and fans before the East Asian Cup. If he wants to win the opponent, Yankovic needs to adjust the strategic focus again, and adjust the focus of work from defense to storm. . The defensive counterattacks in the first two battles are likely to be replaced by tough battles. Due to the injury and absence of the main center Zhang Yuning in this East Asian Cup, the national team's attacking firepower was limited, and only 3 shooting opportunities were created in the two games. The sudden striker Tan Long has played two games for 180 minutes, which can be said to be exhausted. Another center, Liu Ruofan, has yet to get a minute to play. How to use the existing personnel to take the initiative to tear apart the back line of the Chinese Hong Kong team will be a new problem for Jankovic. There are only three days left for Jankovic to solve the problem. (Sohu Sports Pei Li)

