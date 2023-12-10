Home » CBA Comprehensive: Xinjiang easily defeated Shanxi and Guangdong narrowly defeated Beijing – Sports – China Engineering Network
Sports

Title: Xinjiang Easily Defeats Shanxi, Guangdong Narrowly Defeats Beijing in CBA Games

The 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) saw some thrilling action as Xinjiang easily defeated Shanxi and Guangdong narrowly defeated Beijing in their recent matches.

In the game between Xinjiang and Shanxi, the former coach of the Shanxi team scored 8 points in a row to help the team take the initiative. However, the Xinjiang team quickly found the inside advantage and launched a 17:4 spurt in the second quarter to take a commanding lead. Despite a late surge from Shanxi, the Xinjiang team emerged victorious with a final score of 111:86.

The game also saw seven players from the Xinjiang team scoring in double figures, with Abdul Saramu contributing 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Zhao Rui scoring 12 points.

In a closely-contested match, the Guangdong team narrowly defeated the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team with a final score of 114:110. The Guangdong team turned away in the third quarter and gradually took control of the game, ultimately securing the win. However, the team’s main defender Xu Jie was injured and retired early in the game.

In other games on the same day, the Shenzhen team defeated the Qingdao team 104:84, the Zhejiang team easily defeated the Jiangsu team 108:88, and the Shandong team emerged victorious over the Fujian team with a score of 130:117.

The CBA regular season has provided fans with exciting basketball action, and the upcoming games are sure to keep the momentum going.

