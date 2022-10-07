Original title: Hamm confirms that Zhan Weimei will be absent from today’s game Lonnie Walker will make his Lakers debut

Hamm confirms James’ absence from today’s game, Lonnie Walker will make his Lakers debut

Live it, October 7th, at 10 am, the Lakers will face the Timberwolves in the preseason.

Before the game, Lakers coach Hamm was interviewed by reporters and confirmed that none of James, Westbrook and Davis will play in today’s game (back-to-back), and several other players may be absent, but a final decision has not been made. On the Timberwolves side, most of the other regular rotations except Towns are expected to play.

In addition, Lonnie Walker IV will usher in the Lakers career debut, he missed the team’s first two preseason games due to injury.

