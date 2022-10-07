Home Business Tell me why I chose OnePlus Ace Pro instead of iPhone 14 and Huawei Mate50 domeet webmaster
Business

Tell me why I chose OnePlus Ace Pro instead of iPhone 14 and Huawei Mate50 domeet webmaster

by admin
Tell me why I chose OnePlus Ace Pro instead of iPhone 14 and Huawei Mate50 domeet webmaster
2022-10-07 21:42

Source: Rabbit tearing machine

Original title: Tell me why I chose OnePlus Ace Pro instead of iPhone 14 and Huawei Mate50

As an office worker who has just left the society, I need a mobile phone not only for daily work, but also for playing games in my spare time. Therefore, although the iPhone 14 series has a better A16 chip, and Huawei Mate50 also uses Snapdragon 8+, But after all, it is not suitable for playing games. I see that my friend’s iPhone 14 Pro is not very stable when playing Genshin Impact, and the heat is a bit serious, while the OnePlus Ace Pro’s 16GB large memory, large area of ​​heat dissipation, etc., makes playing games much smoother.

There is also the screen that everyone cares about. Although the OnePlus Ace Pro is not 2K, the touch rate is 720Hz, which is much stronger than that of the Apple.

The IMX766 for taking pictures is also the most complained, but at the same price, this level is also good, after all, it starts at 3499 for 12+256GB, and only 3799 for 16GB, which is conscientious enough!

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Guangdong Province

See also  Quit Wimbledon?Nadal: The grass does not play any warm-up matches, just want to rest before making a decision_Games

You may also like

What is the impact of Haitian Flavor Industry’s...

Wärtsilä waives the appeal to cancel the dismissals

On Wall Street the Fed re-explodes: DJ -400...

Lifts, the first closures arrive

Strong non-agricultural detonation of aggressive interest rate hike...

US indigestible job report for Wall Street, analysts...

ӼΣ 匈ͼȻӦ δƽϢ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Inflation effect: sales of retail goods and food...

The US non-farm payrolls improved in September, the...

Methane gas for cars, black crisis among distributors....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy