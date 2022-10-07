Original title: Tell me why I chose OnePlus Ace Pro instead of iPhone 14 and Huawei Mate50

As an office worker who has just left the society, I need a mobile phone not only for daily work, but also for playing games in my spare time. Therefore, although the iPhone 14 series has a better A16 chip, and Huawei Mate50 also uses Snapdragon 8+, But after all, it is not suitable for playing games. I see that my friend’s iPhone 14 Pro is not very stable when playing Genshin Impact, and the heat is a bit serious, while the OnePlus Ace Pro’s 16GB large memory, large area of ​​heat dissipation, etc., makes playing games much smoother.

There is also the screen that everyone cares about. Although the OnePlus Ace Pro is not 2K, the touch rate is 720Hz, which is much stronger than that of the Apple.

The IMX766 for taking pictures is also the most complained, but at the same price, this level is also good, after all, it starts at 3499 for 12+256GB, and only 3799 for 16GB, which is conscientious enough!

