“Warhammer 40,000: Warriors 2” will be released on 9/9! Deluxe Collector’s Edition special screen released simultaneously | Game base | LINE TODAY

France’s Focus Entertainment has announced the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated game “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Warhammer 40,000: Warriors 2” in 2024. The game, which is set to be released on PC/PS5/Xbox Series X|S and other platforms, was officially announced during “The Game Awards 2023” program to be launched on September 9, 2024.

Developed by American Saber Interactive, known for their work on “World War Z: Aftermath,” the latest installment in the “Warhammer 40,000” series promises to deliver an immersive third-person perspective action shooting experience. Players will have the opportunity to transform into powerful space warriors and engage in intense battles against the Zerg invasion from the universe using a variety of deadly abilities and destructive weapons.

In addition to the release date announcement, details about the Collector’s Edition have also been revealed. The special edition is said to include a unique art setting book, a special storage box, and other bonuses, offering fans an opportunity to enhance their gaming experience.

Fans of the “Warhammer 40,000” series are eagerly anticipating the release of “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Warhammer 40,000: Warriors 2” and can expect more updates and information as the launch date approaches.

