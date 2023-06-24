FiiO SP3: The brand’s first active speaker is released | Audio Information – Post76Play

After launching ear amplifiers, DAPs, and headphones, FiiO has recently made another attempt, releasing the brand’s first active speaker SP3, which is mainly used for desktop audio and near-field listening. In addition, the shape of the dice is suitable for computer speakers. It can be used in the bedroom or on the desk. It is available in black or white. It is officially listed in Hong Kong recently, priced at $2,499. SP3 is a desktop speaker with a 3.5-inch woofer, matched with a 1-inch soft-dome tweeter, each driven by an independent Class D amplifier, and the total output of the two channels reaches 80W. The thin speaker also has a universe inside. The speaker is made of liquid metal die-casting technology. It has a delicate appearance and high rigidity to suppress resonance. The S-shaped bass pipe inside the speaker enhances the bass performance. Sound-absorbing materials are added behind the tweeter , to enhance sound clarity. In terms of input, there are 3.5mm and RCA inputs, and a 3.5mm-RCA signal cable and a dedicated 8PIN main and auxiliary speaker wiring are included, all of which are made of single crystal copper to ensure high sound quality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

