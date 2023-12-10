the 15-64 age group is most affected

Flu-Like Syndromes on the Rise in Puglia, Italy

According to recent data from the RespiVirNet epidemiological surveillance, there were 821 cases of flu-like syndromes recorded in Puglia in the week from 27 November to 3 December. The report, processed by the Infectious Diseases Department of the Higher Institute of Health, also indicates an increase in cases throughout Italy. It is worth noting that various respiratory viruses, not just influenza, contribute to the higher incidence.

Puglia is among the ten regions in Italy where the average incidence intensity threshold has been reached, as indicated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità map. Last season, the incidence was high in Italy, and experts have warned that the peak is expected during the Christmas holidays.

In Puglia, 66 doctors and pediatricians sent their data, and the incidence is equal to 9.35%. The highest number of cases, 501, is recorded in the 15-64 age group. Among the viruses in circulation is also Covid-19, and the Puglia Region recommends vaccination starting from the age of 5, especially in subjects with fragile conditions. It is advised that the anti-Covid vaccine can be received at the same time as the anti-flu vaccine.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health‘s weekly Covid-19 bulletin from 30 November to 6 December indicates 2,648 new cases in Puglia, with a positivity rate of 16.4%. The increasing cases of flu-like syndromes and Covid-19 in the region call for continued vigilance and adherence to public health recommendations.

