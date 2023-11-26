Home » “It’s not for everyone and one dose costs more than 4 thousand euros”
"It's not for everyone and one dose costs more than 4 thousand euros"

"It's not for everyone and one dose costs more than 4 thousand euros"

The new drug that reduces cholesterol also arrives in Sicily, with just 2 doses per year being enough to lower cholesterol levels. “Leqvio”, also known as Inclisiran, has been causing a stir among family doctors in Agrigento, with many enquiring about the revolutionary drug.

However, the excitement has been tempered by the high cost of the drug, which is not likely to be widely available. Priced at 4,659.82 euros for a single dose, “Leqvio” will not be accessible to all patients. According to Aifa, the cost to the national health system for the annual therapy of a single patient would exceed 9 thousand euros.

The indications for the drug, as reported by AIFA, specify that it is indicated for adults in primary prevention and secondary prevention with certain cholesterol levels and conditions. The drug is presented as an injectable solution for subcutaneous use in a pre-filled glass syringe.

Although “Leqvio” presents a new and convenient method for reducing cholesterol levels, it will only be available to a limited number of patients who have demonstrated intolerance to traditional drugs and statins. For now, the revolutionary drug may not be accessible to all who could benefit from it due to its high cost.

