That Jennifer Lopez is one of the women with a more than controversial style is a reality. Whatever she wears, the singer always makes headlines. For the past few weeks she and Ben Affleck have been on everyone’s lips and goals. After the romantic ceremony in Las Vegas, the couple flew to Paris for a short honeymoon, from there the singer went on to Italy to take part in a special event in Capri. Back in LA, Jennifer Lopez she has definitively abandoned long and flowing dresses to prefer the Los Angeles style. When she walks the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez loves them haute couture dresses, however, for his daily life, he wears more casual clothes: he loves i jeans, the luxury suits and bags. Spotted outside a dance school (where we imagine he was preparing amazing choreography for her performances) Jennifer Lopez opted for comfort, the star wore a multicor tie-dye tracksuit and, to elevate her look, the Hermès Birkin bag, in full JLo style.

news-photo-1660216755.jpg?resize=768:*” media=”(min-width: 61.25rem)”/> news-photo-1660216755.jpg?resize=980:*” media=”(min-width: 48rem)”/> news-photo-1660216755.jpg?resize=640:*” media=”(min-width: 30rem)”/> Jennifer Lopez’s Hermès bag MEGAGetty Images

JLo, has decided to combine her sporty total look with a bag that can even steal the show from Jennifer Lopez herself. The one that swings from her right hand, in fact, it’s not just any bag but a Birkin’s Hermes. Jennifer Lopez’s sporty look it is so elevated to the highest levels and it becomes for all of us an idea to inspire and replicate according to our own style. With or without Birkin.

news-photo-1660216810.jpg?resize=768:*” media=”(min-width: 61.25rem)”/> news-photo-1660216810.jpg?resize=980:*” media=”(min-width: 48rem)”/> news-photo-1660216810.jpg?resize=640:*” media=”(min-width: 30rem)”/> Jennifer Lopez’s Hermès bag See also Fever, nausea and diarrhea could be symptoms not only of the flu but also of this foodborne zoonotic disease MEGAGetty Images

How do you wear a Birkin bag like JLo’s?

JLo still remains JLo and even if we are not used to seeing her sporting such flashy looks the tie-dye tracksuit by Ralph Lauren perfectly represents the happy period that the star is experiencing right now. The sporty outfit, consisting of a hooded sweatshirt and jogging pants, was paired with white Nike sneakers with fluo effect swoosh, the inevitable maxi hoop earrings and a pair of pink sunglasses. To elevate the look, as usual, a fabulous one Hermès Birkin, in this case in fir green tone. Who doesn’t dream of a gym bag like this?

Where to buy the bag like Jennifer Lopez’s

The green Dolce & Gabbana bag

farfetch Green handbag Dolce & Gabbana

The Themoirè green bag

farfetch

Jacquemus’ green bag

farfetch Le Bambinou logo-plaque tote bag Jacquemus

